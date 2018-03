List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Oral Health And AIDS. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Oral Health And AIDS

Abacavir Abacavir is an antiviral drug that is effective against the HIV-1 virus. It acts on an enzyme of the virus called reverse transcriptase, which plays an important role in its multiplication. Though abacavir reduces viral load and may slow the progression of the disease, it does not cure the HIV infection. Trade Names :

Amantadine Amantadine is a synthetic (man-made) anti-viral and antiparkinson agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and also for treating certain types of flu. Trade Names :

Indinavir Indinavir is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults that slow the spread of HIV infection in the body. Trade Names : More...

Lamivudine Lamivudine is a potent nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nRTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis B either alone or with other medication. Trade Names : More...

Stavudine Stavudine is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NARTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS. Trade Names : More...