List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Citalopram Citalopram is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), prescribed for depression. It works by increasing the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Clomipramine Clomipramine is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for obsessive-compulsive disorder. Trade Names : More...

Escitalopram Escitalopram is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or panic disorder(significant behavioral change). It increases the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Fluvoxamine Fluvoxamine is an antidepressant, prescribed for psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, social phobia and depression. It inhibits the uptake of serotonin (a neurotransmitter) by nerve cells. Trade Names : More...