List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called New Treatments for Hepatitis C. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hepatitis C

Boceprevir Boceprevir is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for chronic hepatitis C.

Interferon Alfa-2b and Ribavirin Interferon Alfa-2b and Ribavirin contains antivirals, prescribed for chronic hepatitis C.

Interferon Alfacon-1 Interferon Alfacon-1 is an interferon, prescribed for hepatitis C virus infection.

Interferon Alpha- Two B Interferon Alpha- Two B is an antiviral drug, prescribed for chronic hepatitis B and C either alone or with other medications. It is also used to treat certain types of cancer.

Telaprevir Telaprevir is a hepatitis C virus protease inhibitor, prescribed for chronic hepatitis C virus infection with other medications.