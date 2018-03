Drugs for Neurocysticercosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Neurocysticercosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Neurocysticercosis Albendazole Albendazole is an anthelmintic, prescribed for tapeworm infections, hydatid cyst disease, cysticercosis or neurocysticercosis, capillariasis, cutaneous larva migrans, giardiasis, microsporidiosis including Septata intestinalis infection, intestinal parasites in immigrants, strongyloidiasis, trichinosis, trichostrongyliasis. Trade Names : More... Praziquantel Praziquantel is an anthelmintic agent, used to treat tapeworm, schitosomal and fluke infections. Trade Names :