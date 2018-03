List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Myasthenia Gravis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Myasthenia Gravis

Ambenonium Ambenonium is a cholinesterase inhibitor used in the treatment of myasthenia gravis. It inhibits the breakdown of acetylcholine.

Azathioprine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of rejection kidney transplantation. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune diseases.

Edrophonium Injection Edrophonium Injection is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for diagnosis of myasthenia gravis.

Neostigmine is a cholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for Myasthenia Gravis. It inhibits the chemicals, which brings non-communication between the nervous and the muscular system. Neostigmine enhances the muscular movements in case of Myasthenia Gravis condition.