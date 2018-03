Drugs for Measles

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Measles . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Measles Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is an active immunization against measles, mumps and rubella. It activates the body to develop antibodies against the virus.