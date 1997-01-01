Drugs for Local Anaesthesia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Local Anaesthesia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Local Anesthesia

Articane HCl and Epinephrine Injection Articane HCl and Epinephrine Injection is a local dental anesthetic, used as an anesthesia for dental procedures.

Benzocaine Benzocaine is a local anesthetic used to treat painful conditions such as mouth ulcers, sore throat, before inserting instruments into the rectum or vagina for examination.

Bupivacaine Bupivacaine is a local anesthetic, used for surgery and for obstetrical procedures.

Cinchocaine Cinchocaine is a potent amino amide local anesthetic, prescribed to relieve itching and pain caused by minor burns, sunburns , cuts, scratches, insect bites, poison ivy and in ear drop solutions. It is also used to relieve rectal pain and itching due to hemorrhoids (piles). It is a component of the veterinary drug called Somulose for euthanasia of horses and cattle. It is available as a component in over-the-counter topical formulations. It is the active ingredient in some topical hemorrhoid creams such as Proctosedyl. It acts by causing numbness in the area where it is applied and hence blocks the pain felt. It also helps with the swelling and inflammation of veins in the rectum and anus and relaxes the spasm of the back passage. It has been withdrawn by the United States Food and Drug Administration for use as a spinal anesthetic due to high neurotoxicity

Lidocaine Lidocaine is a local anesthetic, indicated for local or regional anesthesia.

Lidocaine and Prilocaine Lidocaine and Prilocaine is a dermal anesthesia, prescribed for tingling, pricking or numbness of a person's skin.

Mepivacaine Mepivacaine is a local anesthetic, prescribed for inducing local or regional analgesia and anesthesia during surgical procedures, labor, or delivery.

Oxethazaine Oxethazaine is a potent local anesthetic, prescribed for rapid and effective relief in gastritis, esophagitis, hiatus hernia, heartburn of pregnancy and peptic ulcer.