Drugs for Leukemia

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Leukemia

Aclarubicin Aclarubicin is an anthracycline agent, prescribed for acute non-lymphocytic leukaemia. Trade Names :

Alemtuzumab Alemtuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for B-chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Amsacrine Amsacrine is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for malignant lymphoma and acute adult lymphoblastic leukemia. It is usually given in combination with other chemotherapy drugs.

Asparaginase Asparaginase is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for lymphocytic leukemia either alone or with other medications. It stops cancer cell growth. Trade Names :

Azacitidine Azacitidine is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for blood cancer.

Busulphan Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Chlorambucil Chlorambucil is a cytotoxic chemotherapy drug, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and lymphosarcoma. Trade Names :

Cladribine Cladribine is a synthetic anti-cancer agent, prescribed for hairy cell leukemia.

Clofarabine Clofarabine is a form of antimetabolite chemotherapy, prescribed for leukemia in children and adolescents.

Cytarabine Cytarabine is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Cytarabine slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names : More...

Daunorubicin Daunorubicin is a chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphocytic leukemia. Daunorubicin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Filgrastim Filgrastim stimulates the production of white blood cells. It is prescribed for neutropenia. It is also used to decrease the incidence of infection in cancer patients who are under chemotherapy treatment or a bone marrow transplant. It may be given to cancer patients prior to chemotherapy, following which the white blood cells are collected. These are then given back into the patient after chemotherapy so that the white blood cell count comes back to normal. Trade Names :

Fludarabine Fludarabine is prescribed for blood cancer(white blood cells) in adults who have already been treated with at least one other medication and have not got better. It is a purine analog. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Interferon Alfa 2A Interferon Alfa 2A is prescribed for hairy cell leukemia (blood cancer), AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma (type of cancer that develops in connective tissues), recurrent or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) and chronic myelogenous leukemia (cancer of white blood cells), hepatitis C, non-Hodgin’s lymphoma. It is an immuno modulator. It may work directly against tumor cells and viruses and help the immune system fight them.

Mercaptopurine Mercaptopurine is an antimetabolite, prescribed for acute lymphatic leukemia either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Methotrexate Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Mitoxantrone Mitoxantrone is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Trade Names :

Nelarabine Nelarabine is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for leukemia or lymphoma in certain patients.

Nilotinib Nilotinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, prescribed for leukemia.

Pentostatin Pentostatin is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer.

Rituximab Rituximab is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders. Trade Names :

Teniposide Teniposide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for leukemia in combination with other medications.

Thioguanine Thioguanine is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for leukemia. Trade Names :

Venetoclax Venetoclax is a BCL-2 (B - cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor which is prescribed for the treatment of a type of white blood cell cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), in patients whose tumor cells lack a part of the 17th chromosome (a specific gene alteration known as 17p deletion). It is prescribed only for patients who received prior treatment for the cancer. Venetoclax mainly acts by inhibiting the action of the BCL-2 protein present in the cancer cells and kills the abnormal lymphocytes which are present in the blood and the bone marrow.