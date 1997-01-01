medindia
Drugs for Leukemia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Leukemia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Leukemia

Aclarubicin

Aclarubicin is an anthracycline agent, prescribed for acute non-lymphocytic leukaemia.
Trade Names :
Klasinomycin

Alemtuzumab

Alemtuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for B-chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Amsacrine

Amsacrine is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for malignant lymphoma and acute adult lymphoblastic leukemia. It is usually given in combination with other chemotherapy drugs.

Azacitidine

Azacitidine is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for blood cancer.

Busulphan

Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Cladribine

Cladribine is a synthetic anti-cancer agent, prescribed for hairy cell leukemia.

Clofarabine

Clofarabine is a form of antimetabolite chemotherapy, prescribed for leukemia in children and adolescents.

Filgrastim

Filgrastim stimulates the production of white blood cells. It is prescribed for neutropenia. It is also used to decrease the incidence of infection in cancer patients who are under chemotherapy treatment or a bone marrow transplant. It may be given to cancer patients prior to chemotherapy, following which the white blood cells are collected. These are then given back into the patient after chemotherapy so that the white blood cell count comes back to normal.
Trade Names :
Finabold | Grastim | Grafeel (300mcg) | Grafeel PFS (300mcg/mL)

Interferon Alfa 2A

Interferon Alfa 2A is prescribed for hairy cell leukemia (blood cancer), AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma (type of cancer that develops in connective tissues), recurrent or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) and chronic myelogenous leukemia (cancer of white blood cells), hepatitis C, non-Hodgin’s lymphoma. It is an immuno modulator. It may work directly against tumor cells and viruses and help the immune system fight them.

Mitoxantrone

Mitoxantrone is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
Trade Names :
Oncotron | Mitozan

Nelarabine

Nelarabine is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for leukemia or lymphoma in certain patients.

Nilotinib

Nilotinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, prescribed for leukemia.

Pentostatin

Pentostatin is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer.

Teniposide

Teniposide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for leukemia in combination with other medications.

Venetoclax

Venetoclax is a BCL-2 (B - cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor which is prescribed for the treatment of a type of white blood cell cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), in patients whose tumor cells lack a part of the 17th chromosome (a specific gene alteration known as 17p deletion). It is prescribed only for patients who received prior treatment for the cancer. Venetoclax mainly acts by inhibiting the action of the BCL-2 protein present in the cancer cells and kills the abnormal lymphocytes which are present in the blood and the bone marrow.
Leukemia

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia


