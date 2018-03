List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Leishmaniasis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Leishmaniasis

Allopurinol Allopurinol is a xanthine oxidase inhibitor, prescribed for gout. It is used to treat high uric acid levels in the blood or urine caused by certain types of cancer chemotherapy. Trade Names : More...

Amphotericin B Amphotericin B is an antibiotic, prescribed for life-threatening fungal infections. It is also effective in treating leishmaniasis. Newer preparations of Amphotericin B with lipid are now available which show lesser side effects than the older preparations. Trade Names : More...

Miltefosine Miltefosine is an antiprotozoal drug, prescribed for leishmaniasis.

Paromomycin Sulfate Paromomycin Sulfate is aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of intestinal infections such as amebiasis, cryptosporidiosis and leishmaniasis.