Drugs for Lead Poisoning

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Lead Poisoning. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Lead Poisoning Disodium Edetate Disodium edetate is prescribed • In emergency situations to lower the levels of excess calcium in the blood • To control irregular heartbeats or ventricular arrhythmias that occur due to accumulation of toxic levels of digitalis / digoxin , a drug given for heart conditions Disodium edetate is also known as disodium EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid). NOTE: Edetate disodium is approved by the FDA only for treating critically high blood calcium levels, which are rare in occurrence. It is seldom used nowadays because safer methods of reducing serum calcium are available. Trade Names : Succimer Succimer is a lead chelator, prescribed for the treatment of lead poisoning.