Drugs for Lead Poisoning

Disodium edetate is prescribed
• In emergency situations to lower the levels of excess calcium in the blood
• To control irregular heartbeats or ventricular arrhythmias
that occur due to accumulation of toxic levels of digitalis / digoxin
, a drug given for heart conditions
Disodium edetate is also known as disodium EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid).
NOTE: Edetate disodium is approved by the FDA only for treating critically high blood calcium levels, which are rare in occurrence. It is seldom used nowadays because safer methods of reducing serum calcium are available.