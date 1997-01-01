Drugs for Kidney Transplantation

• Etelcalcetide has been approved by US FDA on Feb.2017 for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism
(HPT) in adults who suffer chronic kidney disease and undergo hemodialysis
.
• Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a condition in which the body produces the excess parathyroid hormone in response to a low level of calcium in the blood which is usually observed in chronic kidney disease
patients.
• Etelcalcetide acts by activating the calcium-sensing receptor in the parathyroid gland and signals the body to produce less parathyroid hormone, thereby decreasing the level of calcium and phosphorus in the blood.