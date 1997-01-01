medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Kidney Transplantation

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Kidney Transplantation. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Kidney Transplantation

Basiliximab

Basiliximab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for prevention of rejection in renal transplant patients.

Belatacept

Belatacept is a fusion protein, prescribed for preventing organ rejection in kidney transplantation along with other medications.

Daclizumab

Daclizumab is an immunosuppressive agent, prescribed for acute organ rejection during kidney transplantation.

Etelcalcetide

• Etelcalcetide has been approved by US FDA on Feb.2017 for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adults who suffer chronic kidney disease and undergo hemodialysis. • Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a condition in which the body produces the excess parathyroid hormone in response to a low level of calcium in the blood which is usually observed in chronic kidney disease patients. • Etelcalcetide acts by activating the calcium-sensing receptor in the parathyroid gland and signals the body to produce less parathyroid hormone, thereby decreasing the level of calcium and phosphorus in the blood.

Everolimus

Everolimus is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumor(astrocytoma), hormone-receptor–positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prevents organ rejection in kidney therapy. It prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Lymphocyte Immune Globulin- Anti-thymocyte

Lymphocyte Immune Globulin- Anti-thymocyte is a lymphocyte-selective immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation. It is also used in aplastic anemia.

Muromonab CD 3

Muromonab CD 3 is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for organ rejection.

Thymoglobulin

Thymoglobulin is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for preventing organ rejection during kidney transplantation by reducing natural immunity. It is also used for aplastic anemia.
Kidney Transplantation

Kidney Transplantation

Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.
About Transplantation - Kidney Transplantation - Types of Donors - Admission And Evaluation - Tests Before Kidney Transplantation - Inside The Operating Room - In The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) - Complications - Discharge and Follow Up - Must Know Facts - FAQs - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.