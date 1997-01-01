List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Kidney Transplantation. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Kidney Transplantation

Basiliximab Basiliximab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for prevention of rejection in renal transplant patients.

Belatacept Belatacept is a fusion protein, prescribed for preventing organ rejection in kidney transplantation along with other medications.

Ciclosporin Ciclosporin is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for rejection of organ during transplantation.

Daclizumab Daclizumab is an immunosuppressive agent, prescribed for acute organ rejection during kidney transplantation.

Etelcalcetide • Etelcalcetide has been approved by US FDA on Feb.2017 for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adults who suffer chronic kidney disease and undergo hemodialysis . • Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a condition in which the body produces the excess parathyroid hormone in response to a low level of calcium in the blood which is usually observed in chronic kidney disease patients. • Etelcalcetide acts by activating the calcium-sensing receptor in the parathyroid gland and signals the body to produce less parathyroid hormone, thereby decreasing the level of calcium and phosphorus in the blood.

Everolimus Everolimus is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumor(astrocytoma), hormone-receptor–positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prevents organ rejection in kidney therapy. It prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Lymphocyte Immune Globulin- Anti-thymocyte Lymphocyte Immune Globulin- Anti-thymocyte is a lymphocyte-selective immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation. It is also used in aplastic anemia.

Muromonab CD 3 Muromonab CD 3 is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for organ rejection.

Rituximab Rituximab is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders.

Sirolimus Sirolimus is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for preventing rejection of kidney transplants either alone or with other medications.

Sterile Hemofiltration Hemodiafiltration Solution Sterile Hemofiltration Hemodiafiltration Solution is a sterile solution, used in continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT) as a replacement solution.