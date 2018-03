Drugs for Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity Doripenem Doripenem is an antibiotic that fights bacteria. It is used to treat severe infections of the stomach (complicated intra-abdominal infections), bladder, or kidneys (pyelonephritis) and infections caused by designated susceptible bacteria. Glucarpidase Injection Glucarpidase Injection is a carboxypeptidase enzyme, prescribed for reducing methotrexate toxic level in kidney failure patients.