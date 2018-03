Drugs for Interstitial Cystitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Interstitial Cystitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Interstitial Cystitis Amitriptyline Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also prescribed for migraine and nerve pain. Botulinum Toxin Type A Botulinum Toxin Type A is an injectable neuro-toxin, indicated for spasms (involuntary muscle contractions) of neck, upper arm, eye or eyelid, as well as increased sweating in the armpits. Imipramine Imipramine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also used to treat bedwetting in children. Phenazopyridine Phenazopyridine is a urinary tract analgesic, prescribed for urinary tract pain, burning, irritation, and discomfort.