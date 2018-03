List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Insomnia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Insomnia

Amitriptyline Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also prescribed for migraine and nerve pain. Trade Names : More...

Amobarbital Amobarbital is a barbiturate derivative, prescribed for anxiety, insomnia and induction of preanesthetic sedation.

Butabarbital Butabarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia. It is also used to relieve anxiety.

Chloral Hydrate Chloral Hydrate is an effective sedative and hypnotic agent, prescribed for insomnia.

Doxepin Doxepin is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names :

Eszopiclone Eszopiclone is a nonbenzodiazepine hypnotic, prescribed for insomnia. Trade Names :

Etizolam Etizolam is a hypnotic and sedative, prescribed for anxiety, and sleep disorders. Trade Names : More...

Flurazepam Flurazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for sleep disorder. Trade Names :

Lorazepam Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Melatonin Melatonin is a light-sensitive hormone, prescribed for management of jet lag and other sleep disorders. It can also be used in the treatment of cluster headaches. Trade Names :

Mirtazapine Mirtazapine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It alters the activity of certain chemicals in the brain to maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Nitrazepam Nitrazepam is a hypnotic benzodiazepam, prescribed for insomnia and management of infantile spasms. Trade Names : More...

Phenobarbitone Phenobarbitone is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures, and treating sleep disorders. Trade Names :

Ramelteon Ramelteon is a sedative, prescribed for insomnia (sleeplessness).

Secobarbital Secobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep). It is also used to relieve anxiety before surgery.

Temazepam Temazepam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia.

Trazodone Trazodone is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Triazolam Triazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed as a sedative to treat severe insomnia.

Zaleplon Zaleplon is a sedative/hypnotic, prescribed for insomnia. Trade Names : More...

Zolpidem Zolpidem is a sedative-hypnotic, prescribed for insomnia (sleeplessness). Trade Names : More...