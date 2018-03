List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Infective Endocarditis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Infective Endocarditis

Ampicillin Ampicillin is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections.

Cefazolin Cefazolin is a cephalosporin antibiotic, mainly used to treat bacterial infections in different parts of the body (the lung, bone, joint, stomach, blood, heart valve, and urinary tract). It is also used to prevent bacterial infections before, during, or after certain surgeries.

Ceftazidime Ceftazidime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. It works by killing sensitive bacteria.

Ceftriaxone Ceftriaxone is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections such as gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease, middle ear infection, meningitis (inflammation of the covering of the brain), and infections of the lungs, ears, skin, urinary tract, blood, bones and joints and typhoid.

Daptomycin Daptomycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections.

Gentamicin Gentamicin is an antibiotic, prescribed for severe bacterial infections.

Metronidazole Metronidazole is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for trichomoniasis, amebiasis and other bacterial infections.

Penicillin v Potassium Penicillin v Potassium is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Rifampin Rifampin is a rifamycin antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).

Tobramycin Tobramycin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for the management of cystic fibrosis.