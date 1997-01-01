medindia
Drugs for High Cholesterol

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called High Cholesterol. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of High Cholesterol

Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin is an antioxidant and a carotenoid that has potential benefits in Alzheimer's diseaseParkinson's disease, strokehigh cholesterol, and an eye condition called age-related macular degeneration. It is also used for preventing  cancer and sunburns. However, currently, evidence regarding its benefits in these conditions is insufficient.
Trade Names :
HI-Q 300 (300mg/8mg) | Carnirich-M | Ovasafe | Prorac | Wasolvit Gold | EN-Q 300 | Eyetamin Gold | Fortify | Lenova-M | Rqual-Gold
More...

Cholestyramine Resin

Cholestyramine Resin is a bile acid sequestrant, prescribed for high cholesterol. Cholestyramine Resin reduces cholesterol level in the blood.

Clofibrate

Clofibrate is a dyslipidaemic agent, prescribed for hyperlipidaemia.

Colestipol

Colestipol is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for high cholesterol.

Evolocumab

Evolocumab is prescribed as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other cholesterol medications in treating patients with high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH); HeFH and HoFH are inherited conditions in which cholesterol is not removed from the body. Evolocumab is also recommended for patients with heart disease caused by atherosclerosis (accumulation of cholesterol along the arterial walls). Atherosclerosis leads to decreased blood flow and reduced oxygen supply to the heart, brain and other parts of the body. Evolocumab works by inhibiting a protein called proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 (PCSK9) that binds to LDL receptors on liver cells. With fewer PCSK9 proteins available, LDL receptors are free to remove LDL from the blood decreasing the chances of atherosclerosis.

Ezetimibe and Simvastatin

Ezetimibe and Simvastatin contains an antihyperlipidemic agent and an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol with diet.

Fluvastatin

Fluvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", prescribed for high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients, and decreases the blockages in blood vessels. It also increases high-density lipoprotein (HDL, "good") cholesterol levels.
Trade Names :
Lescol XL

Icosapent Ethyl

Icosapent Ethyl is a synthetic derivate of the omega-3 fatty acid eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), prescribed as an adjunct to diet to reduce hypertriglyceridemia in adults.

Mipomersen Injection

Mipomersen Injection is a cholesterol-reducing agent (oligonucleotide inhibitor- an orphan drug), prescribed for hypercholesterolemia.

Niacin Er and Simvastatin

Niacin Er and Simvastatin contains HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor and niacin, prescribed for hypercholesterolemia.

Policosanol

Policosanol is prescribed to decrease the amount of cholesterol in the blood by reducing the cholesterol synthesis in the liver and increasing the breakdown of bad or LDL cholesterol . It is also recommended for improving blood circulation by reducing the platelet adherence or stickiness in patients with atherosclerosis, stroke (narrowing of blood vessels causing reduced blood flow or oxygen supply) or intermittent claudication (pain in the legs due to the obstruction of arteries).
Trade Names :
Enduranz (10mg/225mg/22.5mg/50mg) | Zetanol (10mg) | Natrolip

Probucol

Probucol is a dyslipidaemic agent, prescribed for hypercholesterolaemias and hyperlipoproteinaemia.
High Cholesterol / Hypercholesterolemia

Cholesterol, a type of fat helps in cell functioning. High cholesterol levels or hypercholesterolemia in blood can pose a threat to life.
