Drugs for High Cholesterol

Evolocumab is prescribed as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other cholesterol medications in treating patients with high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia
(HeFH) or homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH); HeFH and HoFH are inherited conditions in which cholesterol is not removed from the body.
Evolocumab is also recommended for patients with heart disease
caused by atherosclerosis
(accumulation of cholesterol along the arterial walls). Atherosclerosis leads to decreased blood flow and reduced oxygen supply to the heart, brain and other parts of the body.
Evolocumab works by inhibiting a protein called proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 (PCSK9) that binds to LDL receptors on liver cells. With fewer PCSK9 proteins available, LDL receptors are free to remove LDL from the blood decreasing the chances of atherosclerosis.