Drugs for High Cholesterol

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called High Cholesterol.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of High Cholesterol

Atorvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as "statin", prescribed for hyperlipidemia.

Bezafibrate is a fibrate drug, prescribed for high cholesterol in blood.

Cholestyramine Resin Cholestyramine Resin is a bile acid sequestrant, prescribed for high cholesterol. Cholestyramine Resin reduces cholesterol level in the blood.

Clofibrate Clofibrate is a dyslipidaemic agent, prescribed for hyperlipidaemia.

Colestipol Colestipol is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for high cholesterol.

Evening Primrose is a dietary supplement, prescribed for high cholesterol, heart disease, skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It decreases the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol and decreasing blood clots.

Evolocumab Evolocumab is prescribed as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other cholesterol medications in treating patients with high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH); HeFH and HoFH are inherited conditions in which cholesterol is not removed from the body. Evolocumab is also recommended for patients with heart disease caused by atherosclerosis (accumulation of cholesterol along the arterial walls). Atherosclerosis leads to decreased blood flow and reduced oxygen supply to the heart, brain and other parts of the body. Evolocumab works by inhibiting a protein called proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 (PCSK9) that binds to LDL receptors on liver cells. With fewer PCSK9 proteins available, LDL receptors are free to remove LDL from the blood decreasing the chances of atherosclerosis.

Ezetimibe is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for hypercholesterolemia.

Ezetimibe and Simvastatin Ezetimibe and Simvastatin contains an antihyperlipidemic agent and an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol with diet.

Fenofibric Acid is used to reduce the cholesterol in patients with obesity problem. It is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor (statin). It slows the production of cholesterol in the body.

Fluvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", prescribed for high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients, and decreases the blockages in blood vessels. It also increases high-density lipoprotein (HDL, "good") cholesterol levels.

Gemfibrozil is an antihyperlipidemic agent, used to treat obesity, blockages in blood vessels by reducing the cholesterol level and triglyceride level in blood, for patients at risk of pancreatic disease.

Icosapent Ethyl Icosapent Ethyl is a synthetic derivate of the omega-3 fatty acid eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), prescribed as an adjunct to diet to reduce hypertriglyceridemia in adults.

Lovastatin is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol.

Mipomersen Injection Mipomersen Injection is a cholesterol-reducing agent (oligonucleotide inhibitor- an orphan drug), prescribed for hypercholesterolemia.

Niacin is an antihyperlipidemic agent, prescribed for hyperlipidemia.

Niacin Er and Simvastatin Niacin Er and Simvastatin contains HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor and niacin, prescribed for hypercholesterolemia.

Omega 3-acid Ethyl Esters Omega 3-acid Ethyl Esters is a lipid-regulating agent, prescribed for hypertriglyceridemia.

Policosanol is prescribed to decrease the amount of cholesterol in the blood by reducing the cholesterol synthesis in the liver and increasing the breakdown of bad or LDL cholesterol . It is also recommended for improving blood circulation by reducing the platelet adherence or stickiness in patients with atherosclerosis stroke (narrowing of blood vessels causing reduced blood flow or oxygen supply) or intermittent claudication (pain in the legs due to the obstruction of arteries).

Pravastatin Sodium Pravastatin Sodium is a statin, prescribed for hyperlipidaemia.

Probucol Probucol is a dyslipidaemic agent, prescribed for hypercholesterolaemias and hyperlipoproteinaemia.