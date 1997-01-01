medindia
Drugs for Headache / Cephalgia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Headache / Cephalgia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Headache / Cephalgia

Acetaminophen and Codeine

Acetaminophen and Codeine contains nonopiate, non-salicylate analgesic, antipyretic and opium alkaloid, prescribed for mild to moderately severe pain, fever and cough.
Trade Names :
Narcogin Forte

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine contains analgesic, antipyretic and depressant agent, prescribed for tension headache, pain and anxiety. It works by relaxing muscle contractions. Acetaminophen is a pain reliever and fever reducer, butalbital relaxes muscle contractions involved in a tension headache and caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant which relaxes muscle contractions in blood vessels to improve blood flow.

Almotriptan

Almotriptan is a triptan, prescribed for acute migraine attacks. The medication results in the contraction of blood vessels surrounding the brain and also stops the release of substances that activates the pain.

Aspirin and Oxycodone

Aspirin and Oxycodone is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine

Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine contains barbiturate, central nervous system stimulant, analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory agents, prescribed for relieving tension headaches.

Metamizole

Metamizole is a painkiller used for the treatment of fever, headache, toothache, postoperative pain and other painful conditions. It belongs to the group non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It has been banned in several countries including the United States and India due to its ability to reduce white blood cell counts and cause a condition called agranulocytosis.

Methysergide

Methysergide is a partially synthetic compound, prescribed for prevention or reduction of intensity and frequency of vascular headaches.

Naratriptan

Naratriptan is a triptan drug (Abortive medication) prescribed for migraine. It results in the contraction of blood vessels surrounding the brain and also stops the release of substances that activate the pain.
Trade Names :
Naratrax

Zaltoprofen

Zaltoprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug. It is a preferential COX-2 inhibitor which selectively inhibits the production of prostaglandin E2 (a physiologically active biological compound) at inflammatory sites and therefore reduces pain and inflammation. In addition, it inhibits bradykinin-(an agent that mediates pain and inflammation) induced pain responses. Zaltoprofen is prescribed for treating pain and inflammatory conditions caused by various disorders such as dental pain, musculoskeletal pain, post-operative pain, lumbar pain, frozen shoulder, osteoarthritis and cervicobrachial syndrome.
Trade Names :
Zaltokin
Headaches / Cephalgia

A headache literally means ‘pain in the head’. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently in some
About - Types & Symptoms - Migraine - Secondary Headaches - Diagnosis - Treatment - FAQs - Glossary - References -


Find a Doctor

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
