Drugs for Headache / Cephalgia

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Headache / Cephalgia

Acetaminophen Acetaminophen is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Acetaminophen and Codeine Acetaminophen and Codeine contains nonopiate, non-salicylate analgesic, antipyretic and opium alkaloid, prescribed for mild to moderately severe pain, fever and cough. Trade Names :

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine contains analgesic, antipyretic and depressant agent, prescribed for tension headache, pain and anxiety. It works by relaxing muscle contractions. Acetaminophen is a pain reliever and fever reducer, butalbital relaxes muscle contractions involved in a tension headache and caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant which relaxes muscle contractions in blood vessels to improve blood flow.

Almotriptan Almotriptan is a triptan, prescribed for acute migraine attacks. The medication results in the contraction of blood vessels surrounding the brain and also stops the release of substances that activates the pain.

Aspirin Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Aspirin and Oxycodone Aspirin and Oxycodone is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine contains barbiturate, central nervous system stimulant, analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory agents, prescribed for relieving tension headaches.

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Isometheptene and Dichloralphenazone and APAP Isometheptene and Dichloralphenazone and APAP contains an analgesic, sedative, and sympathomimetic, prescribed for certain types of headaches.

Metamizole headache, It has been banned in several countries including the United States and India due to its ability to reduce white blood cell counts and cause a condition called agranulocytosis. Metamizole is a painkiller used for the treatment of fever toothache , postoperative pain and other painful conditions. It belongs to the group non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Methysergide Methysergide is a partially synthetic compound, prescribed for prevention or reduction of intensity and frequency of vascular headaches.

Naratriptan Naratriptan is a triptan drug (Abortive medication) prescribed for migraine. It results in the contraction of blood vessels surrounding the brain and also stops the release of substances that activate the pain. Trade Names :

Paracetamol Paracetamol is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Zaltoprofen Zaltoprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug. It is a preferential COX-2 inhibitor which selectively inhibits the production of prostaglandin E2 (a physiologically active biological compound) at inflammatory sites and therefore reduces pain and inflammation. In addition, it inhibits bradykinin-(an agent that mediates pain and inflammation) induced pain responses. Zaltoprofen is prescribed for treating pain and inflammatory conditions caused by various disorders such as dental pain , musculoskeletal pain, post-operative pain, lumbar pain , frozen shoulder, osteoarthritis and cervicobrachial syndrome. Trade Names :