Drugs for Headache / Cephalgia

Zaltoprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug. It is a preferential COX-2 inhibitor which selectively inhibits the production of prostaglandin E2 (a physiologically active biological compound) at inflammatory sites and therefore reduces pain and inflammation. In addition, it inhibits bradykinin-(an agent that mediates pain and inflammation) induced pain responses.
Zaltoprofen is prescribed for treating pain and inflammatory conditions caused by various disorders such as dental pain
, musculoskeletal pain, post-operative pain, lumbar pain
, frozen shoulder, osteoarthritis
and cervicobrachial syndrome.