Drugs for Grow Taller

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Grow Taller. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Grow Taller Mecasermin [rDNA origin] Injection Mecasermin [rDNA origin] Injection is recombinant human insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-I), prescribed for growth failure in children with severe primary IGF-1 deficiency, and growth hormone (GH) gene deletion who have developed neutralizing antibodies to GH. Sermoline Acetate Sermoline Acetate is a growth hormone-releasing agonist, prescribed for growth hormone deficiency in children. Somatrem Somatrem is an analogue of growth hormone, prescribed for growth in children.