Drugs for Gout

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Gout. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Gout Allopurinol Allopurinol is a xanthine oxidase inhibitor, prescribed for gout. It is used to treat high uric acid levels in the blood or urine caused by certain types of cancer chemotherapy. Trade Names : More... Colchicine Colchicine is an anti-gout agent, prescribed for gout or gouty arthritis. Colchicine reduces swelling and pain. Trade Names : Febuxostat Febuxostat is a xanthine oxidase (XO) inhibitor, prescribed for gout and hyperuricemia (high level of uric acid in blood). It decreases the amount of uric acid in blood. Trade Names : More... Pegloticase Pegloticase is a uric acid-specific enzyme (uricase), prescribed for chronic gout. Probenecid Probenecid is a uricosuric agent, prescribed for chronic gout and gouty arthritis. Trade Names : Probenecid and Colchicines Probenecid and Colchicines contains a uricosuric agent and antigout, prescribed for gouty arthritis. Sulfinpyrazone Sulfinpyrazone is a uricosuric agent, prescribed for gouty arthritis.