Drugs for Gonorrhea

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Gonorrhea

Amoxicillin bronchitis, Amoxicillin is a penicillin-like , β-lactam antibiotic. It is used to treat bacterial infections caused by susceptible microorganisms. It prevents the bacterial growth and is used in the treatment of a number of infections such as pneumonia gonorrhea , and infections of the ears, nose, throat, urinary tract, and skin. Trade Names : More...

Ampicillin Ampicillin is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Ampicillin and Sulbactam Ampicillin and Sulbactam is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible bacterial infections like skin infections, gynecological infections or infections of the abdomen either alone or with other medications. It blocks the bacteria's cell wall growth, which kills the bacteria. Sulbactam blocks the enzyme, which breaks down ampicillin and thereby allows ampicillin to attack and kill the bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Aztreonam Aztreonam is monobactam antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections caused by susceptible gram negative bacteria like urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection. It works by killing sensitive bacteria that cause infection. Trade Names : More...

Bacampicillin Bacampicillin is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections and uncomplicated gonorrhea. Trade Names :

Cefixime Cefixime is an oral cephalosporin (third generation) antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea, tonsilitis and pharyngitis. Trade Names : More...

Ciprofloxacin Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal infections. Trade Names : More...

Doxycycline Doxycycline is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme’s disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax. Trade Names : More...

Grepafloxacin Grepafloxacin is an fluoroquinolones antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of infection such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, gonorrhea, urethritis and cervicitis and other infections.

Oxytetracycline Oxytetracycline is an antibiotic, prescribed for various infections such as acne, dermatitis, gonorrhea, etc. Trade Names : More...

Spectinomycin Spectinomycin is an aminocyclitol antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea. Trade Names :