Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Genital Herpes

Acyclovir Acyclovir is an antiviral agent, prescribed for herpes simplex, genital herpes, herpes zoster and chickenpox. It slows down the growth and spread of the herpes virus. Acyclovir is also sometimes used to treat eczema herpeticum, herpes infections of the skin, eyes, nose, and mouth in patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and to treat oral hairy leukoplakia a condition that causes hairy white or gray-colored patches on the tongue or inside of the cheek.

Famciclovir Famciclovir is an antiviral agent, prescribed for herpes zoster(shingles). It is also used to treat recurring cold sores and to treat or suppress recurring genital herpes.