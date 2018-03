List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called General Anesthesia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for General Anesthesia

Atracurium Atracurium is a neuromuscular-blocking agent, used as an adjuvant in anesthesia. Atracurium provides relaxation of skeletal muscles during surgery. Trade Names : More...

Cisatracurium Besylate Cisatracurium Besylate is a neuromuscular blocking agent, used as an adjunct to general anesthesia.

Desflurane Desflurane is a general anesthetic, prescribed for induction of anesthesia during surgery.

Enflurane Enflurane is a structural isomer of isoflurane, prescribed for induction and maintenance of general anesthesia.

Halothane Halothane is an inhalational general anesthetic, prescribed for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia. Trade Names :

Hyoscyamine Hyoscyamine is an anticholinergic agent, used as pain killer (Belladonna alkaloid). It blocks cardiac vagal inhibitory reflexes during anesthesia induction and intubation, used to relax muscles. Trade Names :

Isoflurane Isoflurane is halogenated ether, used for maintenance of general anesthesia. Trade Names :

Ketamine Ketamine is a hydrochloride salt, used as an anesthetic. Trade Names : More...

Methohexital Methohexital is a barbiturate anesthetic, prescribed for inducing anesthesia before surgery.

Pipecuronium Pipecuronium is a long-acting neuromuscular blocking agent which causes reversible paralysis of the skeletal muscles. It is used to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery. It is also recommended to provide relaxation of skeletal muscles during endotracheal intubation (procedure involves placing a tube into the windpipe to maintain an open airway). It works by blocking the signal transmission at the junction connecting muscles and nerves. Trade Names :

Propofol Propofol is a general anesthetic, prescribed for induction and maintenance of general anaesthesia. Trade Names : More...

Rapacuronium Rapacuronium is a neuromuscular blocker, prescribed as an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate tracheal intubations.

Rocuronium Rocuronium is a neuromuscular blocker, prescribed as an adjunct to general anesthesia for muscle relaxation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or external breathing. Trade Names :

Sevoflurane Sevoflurane is a halogenated hydrocarbon, acts as a general anesthetic during surgery either alone or combined with other medications. It is given by inhalation. This helps to produce more effective anesthesia in some patients. Trade Names :

Succinylcholine Succinylcholine is a depolarizing muscle relaxant, used for induction and maintenance of general anesthesia. Trade Names :

Suxamethonium Chloride Suxamethonium Chloride is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle relaxant in general anesthesia. Trade Names : More...