Camylofin is used for the treatment of a migraine pancreatitis (pancreas inflammation), dysmenorrhea (painful periods, or menstrual cramps), spasm pain, inflammation , biliary colic (when a gallstone temporarily blocks the bile duct) or renal colic (abdominal pain caused by kidney stones ).

Cefazolin is a cephalosporin antibiotic, mainly used to treat bacterial infections in different parts of the body (the lung, bone, joint, stomach, blood, heart valve, and urinary tract). It is also used to prevent bacterial infections before, during, or after certain surgeries.

