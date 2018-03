Drugs for Flea Bites

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Flea Bites. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Flea Bites Diphenhydramine Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine, prescribed for severe allergic conditions such as runny nose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes. It is also used for itching of insect bites, sunburns, bee stings, poison ivy, poison oak and minor skin irritation. Trade Names : More... Hydrocortisone Hydrocortisone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis and skin conditions. Trade Names : More...