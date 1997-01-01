Drugs for Fatty Liver : A Growing Health Problem in India

Choline is prescribed to pregnant women to prevent neural tube defects
in offsprings. It is used as a supplement in infant formulas to promote brain growth and intelligence.
Choline may help reduce the severity and the number of asthma
attacks. There is some evidence that higher doses (3 g per day for adults) work better than lower doses.
Since choline deficiency causes muscle damage and abnormal deposition of fat in the liver, which results in a condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
, it could possibly be used to treat the condition.
Choline is consumed by athletes for bodybuilding
and to delay fatigue
in endurance sports.
Choline’s other benefits include treatment of depression and memory loss
.
Choline could prevent cancer
, and help in lowering cholesterol
.
Although humans can synthesize choline in small amounts, it must be consumed in the diet to maintain health. Most of the body's choline is found in specialized fat molecules known as phospholipids, the most common of which is called phosphatidylcholine. It is found in foods like meat
, eggs
, poultry
, fish
, dairy products
, potatoes
, cruciferous vegetables, some bean, nuts
and seeds.