medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Fatty Liver : A Growing Health Problem in India

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Fatty Liver : A Growing Health Problem in India. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Fatty Liver Disease

Choline

Choline is prescribed to pregnant women to prevent neural tube defects in offsprings. It is used as a supplement in infant formulas to promote brain growth and intelligence. Choline may help reduce the severity and the number of asthma attacks. There is some evidence that higher doses (3 g per day for adults) work better than lower doses. Since choline deficiency causes muscle damage and abnormal deposition of fat in the liver, which results in a condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, it could possibly be used to treat the condition. Choline is consumed by athletes for bodybuilding and to delay fatigue in endurance sports. Choline’s other benefits include treatment of depression and memory loss. Choline could prevent cancer, and help in lowering cholesterol . Although humans can synthesize choline in small amounts, it must be consumed in the diet to maintain health. Most of the body's choline is found in specialized fat molecules known as phospholipids, the most common of which is called phosphatidylcholine. It is found in foods like meat, eggs, poultry, fish, dairy products, potatoes, cruciferous vegetables, some bean, nuts and seeds.
Trade Names :
B-Active | B-Active CP | Macprot Powder | Macprot RESP | Neuro Gardian-T | RX Plus DPS | Simly-LBW | B-Protin | B-Protin | Baby & ME
More...

Ursodiol

Ursodiol is a bile acid, prescribed for dissolving gallstones.
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.
About - Glossary - References -


Related Links

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.