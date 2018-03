Drugs for Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis Ethambutol Ethambutol is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB). It stops the growth of TB cells. Trade Names : More... Isoniazid Isoniazid is an antibiotic agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB) either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More... Pyrazinamide Pyrazinamide is an anti-tuberculosis agent, prescribed for tuberculosis(TB). Trade Names : More... Streptomycin Streptomycin is an aminoglycoside indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe infections caused by susceptible strains of mycobacterium tuberculosis and other bacteria. Trade Names :