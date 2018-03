List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Endometriosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Endometriosis

Cefoperazone Sodium Injection Cefoperazone Sodium Injection is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections such as respiratory tract infection, infections of the skin and skin structures, urinary tract infection, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, and other infections. Trade Names : More...

Cefotaxime Cefotaxime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, skin and skin structure infections, and others. Trade Names : More...

Danazol Danazol is a synthetic steroid, prescribed for endometriosis and hereditary angioedema. Trade Names : More...

Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel contains estrogen and progestin, used as a highly effective oral contraceptive. In addition, it reduces the risk of ovarian and endometrial cancer, ovarian cysts and fibrocystic breast disease. It also helps to regularize cycles and reduce the incidence of anemia, premenstrual tension and pain during periods. It helps to improve endometriosis and pelvic inflammatory disease.

Etonogestrel Etonogestrel is a progestin, prescribed for preventing pregnancy.

Goserelin Goserelin is a synthetic analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist, used to suppress production of the sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen), prescribed for the treatment of endometriosis, breast and prostate cancer. Trade Names :

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Leuprolide Leuprolide is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist (hormonal chemotherapy), prescribed for prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and central precocious puberty. Trade Names :

Medroxyprogesterone Medroxyprogesterone is a progestin hormone, prescribed for menstrual problems, breast cancer and prevention of pregnancy. Trade Names : More...

Nafarelin Nafarelin is a long acting gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist (GnRH agonist) used to treat symptoms of endometriosis, uterine fibroid, and in assisted reproduction. It is also used to treat central precocious puberty (early puberty) in young boys and girls. Trade Names :

Naproxen Naproxen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions. Trade Names : More...

Norethindrone Norethindrone is synthetic oral progestin, used for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea (absence of periods for a few months but patient is not pregnant), endometriosis (the tissue that lines the inner wall of the uterus is found at other sites), and abnormal uterine bleeding due to hormonal imbalance. It induces secretory changes in the endometrium. Trade Names : More...