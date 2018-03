Dimercaprol is a chelating agent, indicated in the treatment of metal poisoning with metals such as arsenic, gold and mercury. It is an adjunct to Calcium Disodium Edetate in lead poisoning, and also an adjunct to penicillamine to copper poisoning and Wilson Disease.

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist, prescribed for morphine and most other opioid poisoning. It is used to reverse respiratory depression in the newborn when the mother was administered opioids during labor. It is also indicated for the diagnosis of suspected acute opioid over dosage. It may also be useful in other conditions such as to increase blood pressure in certain types of shock, and central nervous system injuries.

