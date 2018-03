Alprostadil is a vasodilator, prescribed for erectile dysfunction (impotence; inability to get or keep an erection) in men. It is also used to improve blood flow in newborn babies with a certain genetic heart condition and who depend on patent ductus arteriosus for survival. This injection is also sometimes used in combination with other tests to diagnose erectile dysfunction. It relaxes the muscles and blood vessels in the penis to keep enough blood in the penis so that an erection can occur.

Trade Names :