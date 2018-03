List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Diphtheria. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Diphtheria

Clindamycin Clindamycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs. Trade Names : More...

DPT- Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis Vaccine DPT- Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis Vaccine is an active immunization, prescribed for diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus.

Erythromycin Erythromycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc. Trade Names : More...

Haemophilus B Conjugate Vaccine Haemophilus B Conjugate Vaccine is an immunization agent, prescribed as an active immunization of infants and children for Haemophilus influenza type B bacteria and/or diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis infections.

Pediarix Vaccine Pediarix Vaccine is an immunization agent, prescribed for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B and polio infections in infants and children.

Tdap Tdap is a vaccine, prescribed for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis infections.