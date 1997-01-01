Drugs for Deep Vein Thrombosis

• Betrixaban is prescribed to prevent venous thromboembolism
in adult patients who are hospitalized for an acute illness and are at a greater risk of developing a clot due to the restricted mobility or any thromboembolic related risk factors. Betrixaban has not been studied in patients with prosthetic heart valves
.
• Betrixaban inhibits the factor Xa which is important for the clotting of blood. It is therefore used to thin the blood so as to avoid the formation of clots by interfering with the mechanism of blood coagulation.