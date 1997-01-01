Drugs for Deep Vein Thrombosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Deep Vein Thrombosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Deep Vein Thrombosis

Ardeparin Ardeparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep vein thrombosis.

Argatroban Argatroban is an anticoagulant (thrombin inhibitor) agent prescribed for thrombosis treatment in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (low platelet levels).

Betrixaban • Betrixaban is prescribed to prevent venous thromboembolism in adult patients who are hospitalized for an acute illness and are at a greater risk of developing a clot due to the restricted mobility or any thromboembolic related risk factors. Betrixaban has not been studied in patients with prosthetic heart valves . • Betrixaban inhibits the factor Xa which is important for the clotting of blood. It is therefore used to thin the blood so as to avoid the formation of clots by interfering with the mechanism of blood coagulation.

Desirudin Desirudin is a parenteral anticoagulant, prescribed for prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis, which may lead to pulmonary embolism.

Dipyridamole Dipyridamole is a coronary vasodilator, prescribed for blood clot events.

Heparin Heparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep venous thrombosis, arterial embolism and pulmonary embolism. It is also used for prevention of blood clot in heart surgery.

Parnaparin Parnaparin is an antithrombotic agent, prescribed for anticoagulant therapy in prophylaxis and treatment of venous thrombosis, prevention of post-operative deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Phenindione Phenindione is an anticoagulant, prescribed for thromboembolic (blood clot) disorders such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Reviparin Sodium Reviparin Sodium is an antithrombotic agent, prescribed for venous thromboembolism.

Streptokinase Streptokinase is an enzyme, prescribed for heart attack, pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. It breaks up and dissolves blood clots that can block arteries.

Tinzaparin Tinzaparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep vein thrombosis with or without pulmonary embolism.