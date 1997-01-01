medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Deep Vein Thrombosis

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Deep Vein Thrombosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Deep Vein Thrombosis

Argatroban

Argatroban is an anticoagulant (thrombin inhibitor) agent prescribed for thrombosis treatment in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (low platelet levels).

Bemiparin

Bemiparin is used for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis with or without pulmonary (lung related) embolism, for the prophylaxis (prevention) of venous thromboembolism in both surgical and non-surgical patients, and for clot prevention in an extracorporeal system during dialysis for the kidneys.

Betrixaban

• Betrixaban is prescribed to prevent venous thromboembolism in adult patients who are hospitalized for an acute illness and are at a greater risk of developing a clot due to the restricted mobility or any thromboembolic related risk factors. Betrixaban has not been studied in patients with prosthetic heart valves. • Betrixaban inhibits the factor Xa which is important for the clotting of blood. It is therefore used to thin the blood so as to avoid the formation of clots by interfering with the mechanism of blood coagulation.

Desirudin

Desirudin is a parenteral anticoagulant, prescribed for prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis, which may lead to pulmonary embolism.

Parnaparin

Parnaparin is an antithrombotic agent, prescribed for anticoagulant therapy in prophylaxis and treatment of venous thrombosis, prevention of post-operative deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.
Trade Names :
Fluxum (0.3 ml) | Fluxium | Fluxum (0.6 ml)

Phenindione

Phenindione is an anticoagulant, prescribed for thromboembolic (blood clot) disorders such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Tinzaparin

Tinzaparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep vein thrombosis with or without pulmonary embolism.
Trade Names :
Innohep (10000 iu)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

A blood clot (thrombus) in the deep venous system of the leg leads to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT is a major cause of morbidity and mortality.
About - Causes of Deep Vein Thrombosis - Symptoms of Deep Vein Thrombosis - Diagnosis of Deep Vein Thrombosis - Treatment for Deep Vein Thrombosis - Complications of Deep Vein Thrombosis - Prevention of Deep Vein Thrombosis - Frequently Asked Questions - Glossary - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.