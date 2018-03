Flurbiprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea. It prevents the production of irritant chemicals that cause pain, fever, and inflammation.

Trade Names :