Drugs for Convulsions

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Convulsions. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Convulsions

Diazepam Diazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. It is also used for muscle spasms and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Ethosuximide Ethosuximide is a succinimide anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy. Trade Names :

Lacosamide Lacosamide is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial-onset of seizures. Trade Names : More...

Levetiracetam Levetiracetam is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizures. It works by reducing the activity in the brain. It can be used alone or with other antiepileptic medications. Trade Names : More...

Magnesium sulphate Magnesium sulphate is used to treat several conditions which include: • Magnesium deficiency • Constipation and preparation of the bowel before surgical procedures and colonoscopy for its laxative action which it brings about by increasing the water content of the intestines and stimulating intestinal movement. The laxative effect of magnesium sulphate is also useful in barium poisoning to reduce the absorption of barium from the digestive tract. • Torsades de pointes, an abnormal heart rhythm • Cerebral edema (fluid accumulation in the brain) • Pre-eclampsia or eclampsia, conditions of high blood pressure during pregnancy that are associated with seizures. Magnesium sulphate helps to prevent and treat the seizures . • Locally for boils and carbuncles on the skin. Trade Names : More...

Oxcarbazepine Oxcarbazepine is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizure disorders in epileptic children and adults, either alone or with other medication. It reduces anxiety and mood disorders. It also controls benign motor tics (sudden movements in body lasting for a short period of time). It slows down the abnormal nerve impulses in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Phenytoin Phenytoin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for certain types of seizures (eg, status epilepticus). Trade Names : More...

Primidone Primidone is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures. Trade Names :

Progesterone Progesterone is a hormone, prescribed for replacement therapy in women who have passed menopause. It is also used to prevent uterine cancer. Trade Names : More...

Pyridoxine Pyridoxine is a vitamin, prescribed for the treatment and prevention of vitamin B6 deficiency. Trade Names : More...

Tiagabine Tiagabine is an anti-convulsive, prescribed for partial seizures.

Valproic Acid Valproic Acid is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and rarely for depression. Trade Names : More...