Drugs for Conjunctivitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Conjunctivitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Conjunctivitis

Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution

Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution is an H1-receptor antagonist, prescribed to prevent eye irritation caused by allergic conjunctivitis. It antagonizes actions of histamine at H1 receptors.

Atropine Ophthalmic

Atropine Ophthalmic is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for inflammatory eye disorders.

Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic

Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic is a tropane alkaloid, prescribed for dilatation of pupil. It is used to relieve pain caused by swelling and inflammation of the eye.

Ketorolac

Ketorolac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for short-term management of severe pain, usually after surgery that requires analgesia (pain killer) at the opioid level and free from opioid side effects. It stops the body's production of substances (prostaglandin, histamines etc) that cause pain, fever and inflammation.
Trade Names :
Cadolac (10 mg) | Ketorol | Ketorol DT | Ketroc | Nodine | Ketonic | Torolac | Zorovon (10mg) | Kelac (15mg) | Zorovon (1 ml)
More...

Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic

Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for post operative eye inflammation and pain.

Levocabastine

Levocabastine is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.

Lodoxamide Tromethamine

Lodoxamide Tromethamine is a mast cell stabilizer, prescribed for the treatment of redness, burning, itching, and swelling of the eyes.

Loteprednol

Loteprednol is a corticosteroid, prescribed for eye swelling caused by surgery, infection, allergies, and other conditions. It prevents the release of substances in the body that cause inflammation.
Trade Names :
Lotepred | Obra L

Medrysone Liquifilm Opthalmic

Medrysone Liquifilm Opthalmic belongs to a class of drugs called corticosteroids, prescribed for allergic conjunctivitis.

Naphazoline

Naphazoline is a decongestant, prescribed for conjunctivitis with symptoms of redness (mainly due to vasodilation of the peripheral small blood vessels), swelling of the conjunctiva, itching and increased production of tears, relieving stuffy nose due to cold, hay fever, or other upper respiratory allergies associated with sinus inflammation.
Trade Names :
Renizol | Ocucel | Naphaline | Decon Eye | Parinose | Efcorlin Nasal Drop | Napzol | Betnesol -N Nasal Drops | Betanesol -N | Clezine Eye
More...

Naphazoline/ Pheniramine - Ophthalmic

Naphazoline/ Pheniramine - Ophthalmic is a decongestant and antihistamine combination, prescribed for eye redness, puffiness, itching and watery eyes that commonly occur with allergies.

Oxacillin Injection

Oxacillin Injection is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection.

Pemirolast Ophthalmic

Pemirolast Ophthalmic is a mast cell stabilizer, prescribed for itching of the eyes due to allergic conjunctivitis.

Rimexolone Ophthalmic

Rimexolone Ophthalmic is a corticosteroid, prescribed for swelling, itching, redness, and irritation of the eyes and eyelids.

Sisomicin

Sisomicin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for conjunctivitis, keratitis, blepharitis and other bacterial infections.
Trade Names :
Ensamycin (3mg/mL)

Sulfacetamide Ophthalmic

Sulfacetamide Ophthalmic is a sulfonamide with antibacterial activity, prescribed for eye infections.

Suprofen

Suprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for reducing pain and inflammation in the eyes.
Conjunctivitis / Pink Eye

Conjunctivitis / Pink Eye

Conjunctivitis or Pink Eye causes redness and soreness of the conjunctiva and is responsible for 1% of all emergency visits to a hospital.
Conjunctivitis / Pink eye - Causes - Symptoms - Diagnosis - Treatment - FAQs - Highlights - Glossary -


