Drugs for Conjunctivitis

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Conjunctivitis

Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution is an H1-receptor antagonist, prescribed to prevent eye irritation caused by allergic conjunctivitis. It antagonizes actions of histamine at H1 receptors.

Atropine Ophthalmic Atropine Ophthalmic is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for inflammatory eye disorders.

Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic is a tropane alkaloid, prescribed for dilatation of pupil. It is used to relieve pain caused by swelling and inflammation of the eye.

Besifloxacin Ophthalmic Suspension Besifloxacin Ophthalmic Suspension is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial conjunctivitis.

Betamethasone Ophthalmic Betamethasone Ophthalmic is a corticosteroid, prescribed for eye inflammation.

Carbenicillin Carbenicillin is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections. Trade Names :

Cefditoren Cefditoren is a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections. Trade Names :

Cefetamet Cefetamet is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections. Trade Names : More...

Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate Granules Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate Granules is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections.

Ganciclovir Ganciclovir is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis (eye infection that can cause blindness) in people who have received organ or bone marrow transplants. It prevents the spread of CMV virus. Trade Names :

Gatifloxacin Gatifloxacin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as conjunctivitis, sinusitis, skin and skin structure infections, cystitis. It kills the bacteria that cause infection. Trade Names : More...

Gentamicin Gentamicin is an antibiotic, prescribed for severe bacterial infections. Trade Names : More...

Gentamicin Ophthalmic Gentamicin Ophthalmic is an antibiotic, used to treat bacterial infections of the eyes. Trade Names : More...

Homatropine Homatropine is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for dry cough along with hydrocodone. Homatropine ophthalmic is prescribed for eye inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Hydrocortisone, Neomycin and Polymyxin Hydrocortisone, Neomycin and Polymyxin contains two antibiotics and a corticosteroid, prescribed for ear, eye and skin infections.

Idoxuridine Ophthalmic Idoxuridine Ophthalmic is an antiviral agent, prescribed for certain eye infections. Trade Names :

Ketorolac Ketorolac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for short-term management of severe pain, usually after surgery that requires analgesia (pain killer) at the opioid level and free from opioid side effects. It stops the body's production of substances (prostaglandin, histamines etc) that cause pain, fever and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for post operative eye inflammation and pain.

Ketotifen Ketotifen is an antihistamine, prescribed for asthma, allergic conjunctivitis and other allergic conditions. Trade Names : More...

Levocabastine Levocabastine is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.

Lodoxamide Tromethamine Lodoxamide Tromethamine is a mast cell stabilizer, prescribed for the treatment of redness, burning, itching, and swelling of the eyes.

Loteprednol Loteprednol is a corticosteroid, prescribed for eye swelling caused by surgery, infection, allergies, and other conditions. It prevents the release of substances in the body that cause inflammation. Trade Names :

Medrysone Liquifilm Opthalmic Medrysone Liquifilm Opthalmic belongs to a class of drugs called corticosteroids, prescribed for allergic conjunctivitis.

Naphazoline Naphazoline is a decongestant, prescribed for conjunctivitis with symptoms of redness (mainly due to vasodilation of the peripheral small blood vessels), swelling of the conjunctiva, itching and increased production of tears, relieving stuffy nose due to cold, hay fever, or other upper respiratory allergies associated with sinus inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Naphazoline/ Pheniramine - Ophthalmic Naphazoline/ Pheniramine - Ophthalmic is a decongestant and antihistamine combination, prescribed for eye redness, puffiness, itching and watery eyes that commonly occur with allergies.

Natamycin Natamycin is an antifungal antibiotic, prescribed for eye and skin infections. Trade Names : More...

Norfloxacin Norfloxacin is a synthetic chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for urinary tract infections and eye infections. Trade Names : More...

Olopatadine Olopatadine is an antihistamine, prescribed for symptoms of allergic pink eye (Allergic conjunctivitis). Trade Names : More...

Oxacillin Injection Oxacillin Injection is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection.

Pemirolast Ophthalmic Pemirolast Ophthalmic is a mast cell stabilizer, prescribed for itching of the eyes due to allergic conjunctivitis.

Polymyxin, Bacitracin and Neomycin Polymyxin, Bacitracin and Neomycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for eye and other bacterial infections.

Prednisolone Ophthalmic Prednisolone Ophthalmic is a corticosteroid, prescribed for eye inflammation.

Rimexolone Ophthalmic Rimexolone Ophthalmic is a corticosteroid, prescribed for swelling, itching, redness, and irritation of the eyes and eyelids.

Sisomicin Sisomicin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for conjunctivitis, keratitis, blepharitis and other bacterial infections. Trade Names :

Sulfacetamide and Prednisolone Sulfacetamide and Prednisolone is an antibacterial and corticosteroid combination, prescribed for eye inflammation.

Sulfacetamide Ophthalmic Sulfacetamide Ophthalmic is a sulfonamide with antibacterial activity, prescribed for eye infections.

Suprofen Suprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for reducing pain and inflammation in the eyes.