Drugs for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Alemtuzumab

Alemtuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for B-chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Busulphan

Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Ibrutinib

Ibrutinib belongs to a group of medications called as kinase inhibitors. It is prescribed for the treatment of cancer of the cells of the immune system (mantle cell lymphoma) in patients who have been treated earlier with a minimum of one chemotherapy medication. Ibrutinib is also used in the treatment of a cancer that begins in the white blood cells (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) and in the lymph nodes (small lymphocytic lymphoma), and a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (Waldenström macroglobulinemia). It mainly stops the spread of the cancer cells by blocking the abnormal proteins that signals them to multiply.

Mitoxantrone

Mitoxantrone is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
Trade Names :
Oncotron | Mitozan

Ofatumumab

Ofatumumab is a human monoclonal antibody, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Ponatinib

Ponatinib is a human monoclonal antibody (kinase inhibitor), prescribed for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Venetoclax

Venetoclax is a BCL-2 (B - cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor which is prescribed for the treatment of a type of white blood cell cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), in patients whose tumor cells lack a part of the 17th chromosome (a specific gene alteration known as 17p deletion). It is prescribed only for patients who received prior treatment for the cancer. Venetoclax mainly acts by inhibiting the action of the BCL-2 protein present in the cancer cells and kills the abnormal lymphocytes which are present in the blood and the bone marrow.
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.
