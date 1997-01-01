Drugs for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Alemtuzumab Alemtuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for B-chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Bendamustine hydrochloride Bendamustine hydrochloride is an alkylating agent, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Trade Names :

Busulphan Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Chlorambucil Chlorambucil is a cytotoxic chemotherapy drug, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and lymphosarcoma. Trade Names :

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Cytarabine Cytarabine is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Cytarabine slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names : More...

Daunorubicin Daunorubicin is a chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphocytic leukemia. Daunorubicin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Fosfestrol Fosfestrol is a hormonal chemotherapy agent, prescribed for malignant neoplasms. Especially used in the treatment of prostate cancer. Trade Names :

Hydroxyurea Hydroxyurea is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for sickle cell anemia, several types of cancer (such as melanoma, chronic myelogenous leukemia, squamous cell carcinomas), as an adjunct to antiretroviral therapy for AIDS. It is also used for psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Ibrutinib Ibrutinib belongs to a group of medications called as kinase inhibitors. It is prescribed for the treatment of cancer of the cells of the immune system (mantle cell lymphoma) in patients who have been treated earlier with a minimum of one chemotherapy medication. Ibrutinib is also used in the treatment of a cancer that begins in the white blood cells (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) and in the lymph nodes (small lymphocytic lymphoma), and a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (Waldenström macroglobulinemia). It mainly stops the spread of the cancer cells by blocking the abnormal proteins that signals them to multiply.

Leucovorin Leucovorin is a folic acid analog, prescribed for reducing the toxic effects of methotrexate. Trade Names : More...

Methotrexate Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Mitoxantrone Mitoxantrone is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Trade Names :

Ofatumumab Ofatumumab is a human monoclonal antibody, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Ponatinib Ponatinib is a human monoclonal antibody (kinase inhibitor), prescribed for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines. Trade Names : More...

Rituximab Rituximab is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders. Trade Names :

Venetoclax Venetoclax is a BCL-2 (B - cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor which is prescribed for the treatment of a type of white blood cell cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), in patients whose tumor cells lack a part of the 17th chromosome (a specific gene alteration known as 17p deletion). It is prescribed only for patients who received prior treatment for the cancer. Venetoclax mainly acts by inhibiting the action of the BCL-2 protein present in the cancer cells and kills the abnormal lymphocytes which are present in the blood and the bone marrow.