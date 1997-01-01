Drugs for Chemotherapy

List of drugs used to treat vaious types of cancer

Generic and Trade Names of Chemotherapy Drugs

Copanlisib Copanlisib injection is prescribed to treat relapsed follicular lymphoma in adult patients who have been already treated with two prior systemic therapies. Copanlisib belongs to a class of kinase inhibitors. It blocks the action of a specific protein involved in the multiplication of cancer cells.

Enasidenib Enasidenib is an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 inhibitor. It is prescribed to treat acute myeloid leukemia in adult patients who have not responded to treatment or relapsed following treatment and are positive for isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutation as detected by an FDA approved test. Acute myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that that arises from the white blood cells. Enasidenib works by either reducing or blocking the growth of the cancer cells.

Granisetron is an antiemetic, prescribed for nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy drugs.

Inotuzumab ozogamicin Inotuzumab ozogamicin is a CD 22 - directed antibody-drug conjugate which is prescribed to treat adult patients suffering from relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia , a type of blood cancer.

Mesna is prescribed as a preventive medicine to reduce the risk of hemorrhagic cystitis caused by the chemotherapy drugs ifosfamide and cyclophosphamide. Hemorrhagic cystitis is a condition characterized by bleeding from the bladder. Mesna works by detoxifying the metabolites of the above drugs that cause hemorrhagic cystitis in the urine. Some preparations of mesna have been used to break thick mucus of the respiratory tract.

Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Molgramostim This drug is not approved in most places, including the US. The UK has granted orphan drug status for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Molgramostim is an immune stimulator which is prescribed to correct neutropenia -the condition that causes low levels of neutrophils - following a high dose chemotherapy regimen or bone marrow transplantation . It is a granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a human protein which is also recommended for the treatment of ganciclovir induced neutropenia. It is also used in acute respiratory distress syndrome , a life threatening condition because of the difficulty in breathing.