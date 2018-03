List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Chemical Castration. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Chemical Castration

Bicalutamide is a non-steroidal anti-androgen, prescribed for prostate cancer.

Cyproterone Tablet Cyproterone Tablet is an antiandrogen, prescribed for prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, priapism, hypersexuality, and hirsutism.

Degarelix Degarelix is a man-made form of a protein, prescribed for prostate cancer.

Estrogen is a female sex hormone, prescribed for severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause, ovarian failure, osteoporosis, uterine bleeding, delayed puberty and prostate cancer.

Flutamide Flutamide is an oral non-steroidal antiandrogen, mainly prescribed for prostate cancer. The medication blocks the effect of androgen hormone and thereby inhibits the growth and spread of cancer cells. Trade Names :

Goserelin Goserelin is a synthetic analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist, used to suppress production of the sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen), prescribed for the treatment of endometriosis, breast and prostate cancer. Trade Names :

Histrelin Acetate Histrelin Acetate is an analog of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), prescribed for children with central precocious puberty and also for hormone-sensitive cancers of the prostate in men and uterine fibroids in women.

Ketoconazole is an anti-fungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot and other infections.

Leuprolide Leuprolide is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist (hormonal chemotherapy), prescribed for prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and central precocious puberty. Trade Names :

Medroxyprogesterone is a progestin hormone, prescribed for menstrual problems, breast cancer and prevention of pregnancy.

Nilutamide Nilutamide is an antiandrogen, prescribed for prostate cancer. Trade Names :