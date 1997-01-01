medindia
Drugs for Cervical Spondylosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cervical Spondylosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cervical Spondylosis

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Botulinum Toxin Type A is an injectable neuro-toxin, indicated for spasms (involuntary muscle contractions) of neck, upper arm, eye or eyelid, as well as increased sweating in the armpits.

Chondroitin

Chondroitin sulfate serves as an important structural component of cartilage that provides mechanical resistance against compression, shear, and friction. These cartilage act as a rubber-like padding for the joints. Chondroitin sulfate improves the shock absorbing capacity of collagen by delivering nutrients to the cartilage and prevents the enzyme that breaks down. It also enhances the formation of new joint cartilage. Chondroitin sulfate is prescribed to treat osteoarthritis where the cartilage in the joints breaks down. It is often used in combination with glucosamine sulfate or glucosamine hydrochloride and manganese ascorbate. It is also recommended in: • Cataract surgery • AchondroplasiaCostochondritisHerniation of the spinal disc • Relapsing PolychondritisUrinary tract infection
Trade Names :
Flexibel

Flurbiprofen

Flurbiprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea. It prevents the production of irritant chemicals that cause pain, fever, and inflammation.
Trade Names :
Flurbired | Flubifen | Flurbired | Ofid | Proflur | Flubigat Eye | Flubichlor | Flubi Eye | Flurbin Eye | Cadiflur
More...

OnabotulinumtoxinA

OnabotulinumtoxinA is a neurotoxin, prescribed for cervical dystonia, strabismus, and blepharospasm in adult patients less than 65 years of age.
Cervical Spondylosis/ Degenerative Neck Disease

Cervical Spondylosis/ Degenerative Neck Disease

Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae.
