Drugs for Cervical Spondylosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cervical Spondylosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cervical Spondylosis

Abobotulinumtoxin A Injection Abobotulinumtoxin A Injection blocks the nerve signals to muscles thereby causing relaxation of the muscles.

Baclofen is a derivative of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), prescribed for severe chronic spasticity.

Botulinum Toxin Type A Botulinum Toxin Type A is an injectable neuro-toxin, indicated for spasms (involuntary muscle contractions) of neck, upper arm, eye or eyelid, as well as increased sweating in the armpits.

Chondroitin Costochondritis • Urinary tract infection Chondroitin sulfate serves as an important structural component of cartilage that provides mechanical resistance against compression, shear, and friction. These cartilage act as a rubber-like padding for the joints. Chondroitin sulfate improves the shock absorbing capacity of collagen by delivering nutrients to the cartilage and prevents the enzyme that breaks down. It also enhances the formation of new joint cartilage. Chondroitin sulfate is prescribed to treat osteoarthritis where the cartilage in the joints breaks down. It is often used in combination with glucosamine sulfate or glucosamine hydrochloride and manganese ascorbate. It is also recommended in: • Cataract surgery • Achondroplasia Herniation of the spinal disc • Relapsing Polychondritis

Flurbiprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea. It prevents the production of irritant chemicals that cause pain, fever, and inflammation.

Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body.

Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle pain and discomfort caused by strains, sprains and injuries.