Drugs for Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Calcium and Vitamin Supplements. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Calcium Phosphate Calcium Phosphate contains two minerals, prescribed for calcium deficiencies. Trade Names : More... Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) is vitamin D, prescribed for hypoparathyroidism, and refractory rickets. Trade Names :