Drugs for Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Breast Cancer

Anastrozole

Anastrozole is a non-steroidal inhibitor used with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation, to treat early breast cancer in women who have experienced menopause. Anastrozole is also used in women, who have experienced menopause, as a first treatment of breast cancer that has spread within the breast or to other areas of the body. It is also used to treat breast cancer in women whose breast cancer has worsened after taking tamoxifen (Nolvadex).
Trade Names :
Armotraz | PMBC | Altraz | Anabrez | Redest | Altrol | Femistra (1 mg) | Anatero (1 mg) | Femitraz (1 mg) | Armilon (1 mg)
Bevacizumab

Bevacizumab is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer. It is also used to treat certain types of brain, breast, kidney, colon, or rectal cancer along with other cancer medicines.

Docetaxel

Docetaxel is an anti-cancer agent, mainly used for the treatment of breast, ovarian, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It belongs to taxane group. It stops the growth and spread of cancer cells.
Trade Names :
Docespera | Docemax 20 mg | Docemax 80 mg | Docemax 120 mg | Docecad (20mg/0.5mL) | Docecad (80mg/2mL) | Docecad (120mg/3mL) | Docetere (20mg/0.5mL) | Docetere (80mh/2mL) | Docetere (120mg/3mL)
Eribulin mesylate

Eribulin mesylate is an anticancer agent, prescribed for breast cancer.

Exemestane

Exemestane is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who are no longer responsive to anti-estrogen therapy.
Trade Names :
X -Cel FC | Aromasin | Xtane | Exeget

Fluoxymesterone

Fluoxymesterone is an androgenic hormone, prescribed for male hypogonadism, delayed puberty in males and for breast cancer treatment in women.

Fulvestrant

Fulvestrant is an estrogen receptor antagonist, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who have already been treated with other medications.

Ixabepilone

Ixabepilone is prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with capecitabine. It is a microtubule inhibitor. It kills cancer cells.

Lapatinib

Lapatinib is a protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer with other medications.

Palbociclib

Palbociclib is a kinase inhibitor which is prescribed along with letrazole (an aromatase inhibitor) for the treatment of certain type of hormone receptor positive breast cancer (estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer) in postmenopausal women that is in an advanced stage or has spread to other parts of the body. It is also used along with fulvestrant in women in whom the cancer continues to worsen despite hormonal treatment. Palbociclib blocks the action of a specific protein that plays a role in the multiplication of cancer cells.

Ribociclib

Ribociclib belongs to a class of medications called kinase inhibitors; it inhibits the cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4 and 6. It is used for treating hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in post-menopausal women. It is used along with another anticancer drug belonging to the aromatase inhibitor group such as letrozole. Ribociclib acts by blocking the action of an abnormal protein which eventually interferes with the cell multiplication, and thereby results in either slowing down or stopping the spread of cancer cells.

Trastuzumab

Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for breast cancer either alone or in combination with other medications. It kills cancer cells.
Trade Names :
Herceptin [vial]
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
