Drugs for Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Ribociclib belongs to a class of medications called kinase inhibitors; it inhibits the cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4 and 6.
It is used for treating hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in post-menopausal women.
It is used along with another anticancer drug belonging to the aromatase inhibitor group such as letrozole.
Ribociclib acts by blocking the action of an abnormal protein which eventually interferes with the cell multiplication, and thereby results in either slowing down or stopping the spread of cancer
cells.