Drugs for Brain Tumor

Cerliponase alfa is recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase-1 enzyme (TPP1) which is required for normal brain development.
It is used to slow down the loss of walking ability in symptomatic pediatric patients from the age group of 3 years and above who suffer from late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2), a form of Batten disease.
These patients lack the tripeptidyl peptidase-1 enzyme (TPP1) in their central nervous system
(CNS).
Cerliponase alfa is infused directly into the patient’s brain bypassing the blood brain barrier through a device called an intraventricular device.