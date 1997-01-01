medindia
Drugs for Brain Tumor

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Brain Tumor. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Brain Tumor

Carmustine

Carmustine is an anti-cancer drug, prescribed for certain types of cancers like multiple myeloma, brain tumor, Hodgkin’s and non – Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The medication restricts the advancement of the cancer cell growth in the body.

Cerliponase alfa

Cerliponase alfa is recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase-1 enzyme (TPP1) which is required for normal brain development. It is used to slow down the loss of walking ability in symptomatic pediatric patients from the age group of 3 years and above who suffer from late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2), a form of Batten disease. These patients lack the tripeptidyl peptidase-1 enzyme (TPP1) in their central nervous system (CNS). Cerliponase alfa is infused directly into the patient’s brain bypassing the blood brain barrier through a device called an intraventricular device.
Brineura

Dinutuximab

Dinutuximab (Unituxin) is a monoclonal antibody which is prescribed for the treatment of a certain type of brain tumor in the nerve cells (neuroblastoma) of children. It binds to a site called GD-2 which is present on neuroblastoma cells and kills them. Dinutuximab is used in combination with granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), interleukin-IL (IL-2) and retinoic acid (13 cis - retinoic acid) for the treatment.

Everolimus

Everolimus is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumor(astrocytoma), hormone-receptor–positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prevents organ rejection in kidney therapy. It prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Nimotuzumab

Nimotuzumab is a monoclonal antibody and an endothelial growth factor receptor (EGRF) antagonist. It also stimulates the immune system against the cancer cells. It is a targeted therapy used for the treatment of glioma (cancer in the brain and spinal cord), cancer of the head and neck, and nasopharyngeal cancer. It prevents the growth and spread of the cancer. The drug is approved for different cancers in different countries. It has received orphan drug status for the treatment of glioma in the United States and pancreatic cancer in the European Union.
Biomab EGFR
Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.
