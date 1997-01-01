Drugs for Brain Tumor

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Brain Tumor. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Brain Tumor

Carmustine Carmustine is an anti-cancer drug, prescribed for certain types of cancers like multiple myeloma, brain tumor, Hodgkin’s and non – Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The medication restricts the advancement of the cancer cell growth in the body.

Cerliponase alfa Cerliponase alfa is recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase-1 enzyme (TPP1) which is required for normal brain development. It is used to slow down the loss of walking ability in symptomatic pediatric patients from the age group of 3 years and above who suffer from late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2), a form of Batten disease. These patients lack the tripeptidyl peptidase-1 enzyme (TPP1) in their central nervous system (CNS). Cerliponase alfa is infused directly into the patient’s brain bypassing the blood brain barrier through a device called an intraventricular device. Trade Names :

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Dinutuximab Dinutuximab (Unituxin) is a monoclonal antibody which is prescribed for the treatment of a certain type of brain tumor in the nerve cells (neuroblastoma) of children. It binds to a site called GD-2 which is present on neuroblastoma cells and kills them. Dinutuximab is used in combination with granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), interleukin-IL (IL-2) and retinoic acid (13 cis - retinoic acid) for the treatment.

Etoposide Etoposide is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for lung cancer and testicular cancer. Trade Names : More...

Everolimus Everolimus is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumor(astrocytoma), hormone-receptor–positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prevents organ rejection in kidney therapy. It prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Lomustine Lomustine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer. Trade Names :

Methotrexate Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Nimotuzumab Nimotuzumab is a monoclonal antibody and an endothelial growth factor receptor (EGRF) antagonist. It also stimulates the immune system against the cancer cells. It is a targeted therapy used for the treatment of glioma (cancer in the brain and spinal cord), cancer of the head and neck , and nasopharyngeal cancer. It prevents the growth and spread of the cancer. The drug is approved for different cancers in different countries. It has received orphan drug status for the treatment of glioma in the United States and pancreatic cancer in the European Union. Trade Names :

Polifeprosan 20 with Carmustine Polifeprosan 20 with Carmustine is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for brain cancer along with other procedures.