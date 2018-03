Drugs for Small bowel atresia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Small bowel atresia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Small bowel atresia Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid is a combination of β-lactam antibiotic, and a β-lactamase inhibitor (potassium clavulanate) prescribed to treat infections of the ears, lungs, sinus, skin, and urinary tract. This results in an increased spectrum of action and restored efficacy against amoxicillin-resistant bacteria that produce β-lactamase. Norfloxacin Norfloxacin is a synthetic chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for urinary tract infections and eye infections. Trade Names : More...