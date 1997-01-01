Drugs for Bleeding Disorders

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Bleeding Disorders. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Bleeding Disorders

Adrenochrome monosemicarbazone / Carbazochrome Adrenochrome monosemicarbazole is used for the treatment of hematuria (blood in the urine), retinal hemorrhage (bleeds in the retina of the eye), epistaxis (bleeding from the nose), secondary bleeding from wounds, uterine bleeding and preoperatively to reduce bleeding . Adrenochrome monosemicarbazole stops bleeding by reducing capillary fragility, oozing from raw surfaces and bleeding from microvessels. Trade Names : More...

Aminocaproic Acid Aminocaproic Acid is an antidote, prescribed for excessive bleeding caused by fibrinolytic drugs. It may also be used in some other conditions to stop excessive bleeding e.g.abruptio placentae, bleeding after delivery etc. Trade Names :

Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Heat Treated Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Heat Treated is a clotting factor, prescribed for bleeding episodes or bleeding during surgery in patients with Factor VIII inhibitors.

Antihemophiliac factor Antihemophiliac factor is an essential blood-clotting factor, prescribed for controlling and preventing bleeding episodes in people with low levels of factor VIII (hemophilia A) and AHG deficiency. This product contains a man-made form of factor VIII, also called antihemophilic factor. This temporarily replaces the missing factor VIII, a protein (clotting factor) that is normally in the blood, so that the blood can clot and the bleeding can stop.

Aprotinin This product is derived from bovine lung tissue, which inhibits certain enzymes that increase the risk for bleeding. Aprotinin is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for reducing blood loss and the need for blood transfusion in patients undergoing complex surgery, such as heart and liver surgery. Trade Names : More...

Carbazochrome Carbazochrome is an antihemorrhagic agent, prescribed for bleeding disorders. Trade Names :

Emicizumab-kxwh Emicizumab-kxwh is a –modified humanized monoclonal antibody which is prescribed to prevent or minimize the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and children suffering from congenital factor VIII deficiency (known as hemophilia A), who have developed factor VIII inhibitors. Patients with hemophilia A have a missing clotting factor (factor VIII). These individuals are administered the factor VIII as an injection. Unfortunately, some individuals develop factor VIII inhibitors, which does not allow factor VIII to act. Emicizumab-kxwh links the clotting factors activated IXA and X and thus replaces the function of the factor VIII, and ensures the normal clotting of blood

Enbucrilate Enbucrilate or n-butyl 2-cyanoacrylate is used as a surgical tissue adhesive to seal wounds, lacerations of the skin and surgical incisions. It is a safe and painless alternative to sutures and staples. Butyl cyanoacrylate is a tissue glue that is applied as a liquid monomer solution to wet tissue; it polymerizes in seconds turning into a solid state when exposed to water-containing substances like human tissue. It thus terminates the bleeding . It is slowly biodegradable and used in all kinds of surgery, including dental where it is used along with deep dermal sutures. In gastroenterology, it is used to treat bleeding from vascular structures, specifically gastric varices (dilated or enlarged submucosal veins in the stomach that can cause severe bleeding in the upper gastrointestinal tract). Enbucrilate is injected with a catheter needle inserted into the gastric varices through an endoscope. Butyly cyanocrylate has also been used to treat malformations or abnormal connections between the arteries and veins in the brain and the spine where the adhesive is applied into the abnormality through angiography. Trade Names :

Factor IX Factor IX is a synthetic protein, clotting factor IX, prescribed for control and prevention of hemorrhagic episodes in patients with hemophilia B.

Fibrinogen Concentrate Fibrinogen Concentrate is a hematological agent, prescribed for acute bleeding episodes in patients with congenital fibrinogen deficiency.

Goserelin Goserelin is a synthetic analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist, used to suppress production of the sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen), prescribed for the treatment of endometriosis, breast and prostate cancer. Trade Names :

Oprelvekin Oprelvekin is an interleukin, prescribed for severe thrombocytopenia caused by certain chemotherapy treatments.

Phylloquinone Phylloquinone is often known as vitamin K1, prescribed for coagulation disorders (bleeding problems) in patients with vitamin K deficiency (e.g.,anticoagulant-induced prothrombin deficiency, hypoprothrombinemia). It helps the liver to produce blood-clotting factors.

Thrombin Topical Bovine Origin Thrombin Topical Bovine Origin is hematologic agent, prescribed for hemostasis and for temporary control of moderately to severely bleeding wounds.