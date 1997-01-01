medindia
Drugs for Bleeding Disorders

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Bleeding Disorders. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Bleeding Disorders

Adrenochrome monosemicarbazone / Carbazochrome

Adrenochrome monosemicarbazole is used for the treatment of hematuria (blood in the urine), retinal hemorrhage (bleeds in the retina of the eye), epistaxis (bleeding from the nose), secondary bleeding from wounds, uterine bleeding and preoperatively to reduce bleeding. Adrenochrome monosemicarbazole stops bleeding by reducing capillary fragility, oozing from raw surfaces and bleeding from microvessels.
Trade Names :
Obrochrome | Xychrome | Styptocid Forte | Capistat-10 | Adrenochrome Monosemicarbazole | Styptochrome | Capistat-2 | Spcrome | Styptochrome Inj | Styptocid-1
More...

Aminocaproic Acid

Aminocaproic Acid is an antidote, prescribed for excessive bleeding caused by fibrinolytic drugs. It may also be used in some other conditions to stop excessive bleeding e.g.abruptio placentae, bleeding after delivery etc.
Trade Names :
Hamostat | Hemocid | Hamostat Inj | Hemocid (250mg/mL)

Antihemophiliac factor

Antihemophiliac factor is an essential blood-clotting factor, prescribed for controlling and preventing bleeding episodes in people with low levels of factor VIII (hemophilia A) and AHG deficiency. This product contains a man-made form of factor VIII, also called antihemophilic factor. This temporarily replaces the missing factor VIII, a protein (clotting factor) that is normally in the blood, so that the blood can clot and the bleeding can stop.

Bemiparin

Bemiparin is used for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis with or without pulmonary (lung related) embolism, for the prophylaxis (prevention) of venous thromboembolism in both surgical and non-surgical patients, and for clot prevention in an extracorporeal system during dialysis for the kidneys.

Emicizumab-kxwh

Emicizumab-kxwh is a –modified humanized monoclonal antibody which is prescribed to prevent or minimize the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and children suffering from congenital factor VIII deficiency (known as hemophilia A), who have developed factor VIII inhibitors. Patients with hemophilia A have a missing clotting factor (factor VIII). These individuals are administered the factor VIII as an injection. Unfortunately, some individuals develop factor VIII inhibitors, which does not allow factor VIII to act. Emicizumab-kxwh links the clotting factors activated IXA and X and thus replaces the function of the factor VIII, and ensures the normal clotting of blood.

Enbucrilate

Enbucrilate or n-butyl 2-cyanoacrylate is used as a surgical tissue adhesive to seal wounds, lacerations of the skin and surgical incisions. It is a safe and painless alternative to sutures and staples. Butyl cyanoacrylate is a tissue glue that is applied as a liquid monomer solution to wet tissue; it polymerizes in seconds turning into a solid state when exposed to water-containing substances like human tissue. It thus terminates the bleeding. It is slowly biodegradable and used in all kinds of surgery, including dental where it is used along with deep dermal sutures. In gastroenterology, it is used to treat bleeding from vascular structures, specifically gastric varices (dilated or enlarged submucosal veins in the stomach that can cause severe bleeding in the upper gastrointestinal tract). Enbucrilate is injected with a catheter needle inserted into the gastric varices through an endoscope. Butyly cyanocrylate has also been used to treat malformations or abnormal connections between the arteries and veins in the brain and the spine where the adhesive is applied into the abnormality through angiography.
Trade Names :
Xoin | Xoin (0.5 ml) | Xoin (1 ml) | Xoin

Factor IX

Factor IX is a synthetic protein, clotting factor IX, prescribed for control and prevention of hemorrhagic episodes in patients with hemophilia B.

Fibrinogen Concentrate

Fibrinogen Concentrate is a hematological agent, prescribed for acute bleeding episodes in patients with congenital fibrinogen deficiency.

Goserelin

Goserelin is a synthetic analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist, used to suppress production of the sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen), prescribed for the treatment of endometriosis, breast and prostate cancer.
Trade Names :
Zoladex LA | Zoladex

Oprelvekin

Oprelvekin is an interleukin, prescribed for severe thrombocytopenia caused by certain chemotherapy treatments.

Phylloquinone

Phylloquinone is often known as vitamin K1, prescribed for coagulation disorders (bleeding problems) in patients with vitamin K deficiency (e.g.,anticoagulant-induced prothrombin deficiency, hypoprothrombinemia). It helps the liver to produce blood-clotting factors.

Thrombin Topical Bovine Origin

Thrombin Topical Bovine Origin is hematologic agent, prescribed for hemostasis and for temporary control of moderately to severely bleeding wounds.

Tranexamic Acid

Tranexamic Acid is an antifibrinolytic agent, used for reduction or prevention of excessive menstrual bleeding. It is also used for prevention of bleeding due to other causes such as peptic ulcer, bypass surgery, prostatic surgery, overdose of fibrinolytics. It is useful in hemophilia patients after surgical procedures. It blocks the breakdown of blood clots.
Trade Names :
Gynae -Pil | Capiloc | Cymin (500 mg) | Pause | Dubatran | Fibran | Clip | Tranfib | Synostat | Nexi -500
More...
Bleeding Disorders

Bleeding disorder is an acquired or an inherited condition, which is characterized by excessive bleeding in the persons affected by the problem.
About - Symptoms of Bleeding Disorders - Causes of Bleeding Disorders - Types - Diagnosis of Bleeding Disorders - Treatment of Bleeding Disorders


