Drugs for Bleeding Disorders

Enbucrilate or n-butyl 2-cyanoacrylate is used as a surgical tissue adhesive to seal wounds, lacerations of the skin and surgical incisions. It is a safe and painless alternative to sutures and staples.
Butyl cyanoacrylate is a tissue glue that is applied as a liquid monomer solution to wet tissue; it polymerizes in seconds turning into a solid state when exposed to water-containing substances like human tissue. It thus terminates the bleeding
.
It is slowly biodegradable and used in all kinds of surgery, including dental where it is used along with deep dermal sutures.
In gastroenterology, it is used to treat bleeding from vascular structures, specifically gastric varices (dilated or enlarged submucosal veins in the stomach that can cause severe bleeding in the upper gastrointestinal tract).
Enbucrilate is injected with a catheter needle inserted into the gastric varices through an endoscope.
Butyly cyanocrylate has also been used to treat malformations or abnormal connections between the arteries and veins in the brain and the spine where the adhesive is applied into the abnormality through angiography.