Drugs for Biliary Cirrhosis

Pazufloxacin is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections and respiratory tract infections such as lung abscess and pneumonia . It is also recommended for several abdominal infections such as peritonitis liver abscess, gallbladder infection and uterine infection in women called endometritis. Also, it is used in the treatment of secondary infections following injuries, burns and post-operative wounds. Pazufloxacin has a broad spectrum of action against various bacteria that include gram positive, gram negative, some drug resistant as well as anaerobic bacteria.