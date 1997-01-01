Drugs for Biliary Cirrhosis

Pazufloxacin is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections
and respiratory tract infections such as lung abscess and pneumonia
.
It is also recommended for several abdominal infections such as peritonitis
, liver
abscess, gallbladder
infection and uterine infection in women called endometritis.
Also, it is used in the treatment of secondary infections following injuries, burns
and post-operative
wounds.
Pazufloxacin has a broad spectrum of action against various bacteria that include gram positive, gram negative, some drug resistant as well as anaerobic bacteria.