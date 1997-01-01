Drugs for Biliary Cirrhosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Biliary Cirrhosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Biliary Cirrhosis Pazufloxacin Pazufloxacin is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections and respiratory tract infections such as lung abscess and pneumonia . It is also recommended for several abdominal infections such as peritonitis liver abscess, gallbladder infection and uterine infection in women called endometritis. Also, it is used in the treatment of secondary infections following injuries, burns and post-operative wounds. Pazufloxacin has a broad spectrum of action against various bacteria that include gram positive, gram negative, some drug resistant as well as anaerobic bacteria. Trade Names : Ursodiol Ursodiol is a bile acid, prescribed for dissolving gallstones.