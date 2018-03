Drugs for Basal Cell Cancer of the Skin

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Basal Cell Cancer of the Skin. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Basal Cell Cancer of the Skin Vismodegib Vismodegib is a hedgehog pathway inhibitor, prescribed for metastatic basal cell carcinoma that cannot be treated with surgery or radiation.