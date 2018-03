List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Barrett’s Esophagus. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Barrett’s Esophagus

Dexlansoprazole Dexlansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for esophagitis and heartburn due to gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Esomeprazole Esomeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), prescribed for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). With amoxicillin and clarithromycin it is used for treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer. It is also used to aid in reduction in occurrence of gastric ulcers associated with continuous NSAID therapy, and in Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. It blocks the production of stomach acid. Trade Names : More...

Etanercept Etanercept is a tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) blocker, prescribed for ankylosing spondylitis (type of joint pain that affects your back), juvenile arthritis (arthritis-related condition that develops in children), psoriasis, and rheumatoid (inflammation of the joints) and psoriatic arthritis. Trade Names :

Lansoprazole Lansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), erosive esophagitis (inflammation of esophagus), and Zollinger-Ellison (gastric acid hyper secretion) syndrome. It blocks the enzyme in the stomach that produces acid. Trade Names : More...

Omeprazole Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for indigestion, peptic ulcer and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD/GERD). Trade Names : More...

Pantoprazole Pantoprazole is a proton-pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers, Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, and erosive esophagitis. It decreases the amount of acid made in the stomach. Trade Names : More...

Porfimer Sodium Porfimer Sodium is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for esophageal cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and dysplasia in Barrett's Esophagus.