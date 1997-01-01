Drugs for Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Chondroitin sulfate serves as an important structural component of cartilage that provides mechanical resistance against compression, shear, and friction. These cartilage act as a rubber-like padding for the joints.
Chondroitin sulfate improves the shock absorbing capacity of collagen by delivering nutrients to the cartilage and prevents the enzyme that breaks down.
It also enhances the formation of new joint cartilage.
Chondroitin sulfate is prescribed to treat osteoarthritis
where the cartilage in the joints breaks down. It is often used in combination with glucosamine sulfate or glucosamine hydrochloride and manganese ascorbate.
It is also recommended in:
• Cataract
surgery
• Achondroplasia
• Costochondritis
• Herniation
of the spinal disc
• Relapsing Polychondritis
• Urinary tract infection