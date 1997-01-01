medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Back Pain

Chondroitin

Chondroitin sulfate serves as an important structural component of cartilage that provides mechanical resistance against compression, shear, and friction. These cartilage act as a rubber-like padding for the joints. Chondroitin sulfate improves the shock absorbing capacity of collagen by delivering nutrients to the cartilage and prevents the enzyme that breaks down. It also enhances the formation of new joint cartilage. Chondroitin sulfate is prescribed to treat osteoarthritis where the cartilage in the joints breaks down. It is often used in combination with glucosamine sulfate or glucosamine hydrochloride and manganese ascorbate. It is also recommended in: • Cataract surgery • AchondroplasiaCostochondritisHerniation of the spinal disc • Relapsing PolychondritisUrinary tract infection
Trade Names :
Flexibel

Duloxetine

Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. It is prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder and for managing chronic musculoskeletal pain caused by fibromyalgia and other conditions. It is used to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves due to diabetes). Duloxetine acts by increasing the levels of both serotonin and norepinephrine neurotransmitters in the brain, which maintains the mental balance and stops the transmission of pain signals in the brain.
Trade Names :
Dulojoy | Sympta | Symbal | Dulx | Sylonex (20 mg) | Symbal -M (20 mg) | Dulotin | DLX | Dultin (20mg) | Duloxee
More...

Tolmetin

Tolmetin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis or juvenile arthritis.
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.
About - Understand Your Back and Spinal Cord - Posture To Avoid Backache - Chair Ergonomics for Backache - Quick Workplace Exercises and Relaxation Techniques - Ten Things You Should know about Sitting - Frequently Asked Questions - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.