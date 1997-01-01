Drugs for Asthma

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Asthma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Asthma

Albuterol (Salbutamol) Albuterol (Salbutamol) is a short-acting β2-adrenergic receptor agonist, used to prevent and treat wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness caused by lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD; a group of diseases that affect the lungs and airways It relaxes the smooth muscles in the airway, which allows air to flow in and out of the lungs more easily. Trade Names : More...

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine Amoxicillin and Bromhexine contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent. It is prescribed for upper and lower respiratory tract infections such as bacterial pneumonia, lung abscess, acute and chronic bronchitis, sinusitis, lung abscess, bronchiectasis and diseases like bronchial asthma and obstructive airway disease whose course is complicated by infections.

Bambuterol Bambuterol is a prodrug of terbutaline, prescribed for chronic bronchial asthma. Trade Names : More...

Beclomethasone Beclomethasone is a synthetic steroid, prescribed for asthma attacks. Beclomethasone prevents the release of substances that causes inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Beclomethasone Dipropionate Beclomethasone is a corticosteroid and an anti-inflammatory drug. It is used for the treatment of several inflammatory conditions. It is used as inhalation for the prevention of bronchial asthma , nasal spray for rhinitis and prevention of recurrence of nasal polyps after surgical removal, orally for mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis , and on the skin for inflammatory skin conditions. The inhalational form is not useful in patients with an acute attack of asthma. Beclomethasone Dipropionate is prescribed for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older. Trade Names :

Bitolterol Bitolterol is a bronchodilator, prescribed for the relief of bronchospasm due to asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Bromhexine Bromhexine is prescribed to loosen or thin down the mucus secretions that can plug the airways. The medication promotes the expulsion of the bronchial secretions by making it easier to clear the phlegm from the respiratory tract. It is recommended only for patients with a productive cough . Bromhexine is generally used in conjunction with the antibiotic therapy for treating cough associated with bronchitis COPD or cystic fibrosis Trade Names : More...

Budesonide Budesonide is a corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, and also for breathing trouble. Trade Names : More...

Budesonide and Formoterol Budesonide and Formoterol contains steroid and bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma in patients 12 years of age and older. Trade Names :

Cephaloridine Cephaloridine, administered parenterally was used for bacterial infections , like lower respiratory tract, skin and urinary tract infections (before 1970s). It is no longer available for therapeutic use. Cephaloridine acts like other cephalosporin and penicillin antibiotics by interfering with the final step of bacterial cell wall synthesis. As a result the cell wall weakens and cell lysis occurs. Cephaloridine is more commonly used in veterinary practice to treat mild to severe bacterial infections caused by penicillin resistant and penicillin sensitive bacterial species. Trade Names :

Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation is an inhaled anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks due to exercise, allergies and other factors.

Dexamethasone Oral Dexamethasone Oral is a corticosteroid, prescribed for certain conditions associated with decreased adrenal gland function. Trade Names : More...

Doxofylline Doxofylline is an antitussive, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Trade Names : More...

Ephedrine Ephedrine is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for breathing problems (as a bronchodilator) and for nasal congestion. It is also used for lowering blood pressure. The medication reduces swelling of blood vessels in the nasal passage and widens the air way thereby enhances easy breathing. Trade Names : More...

Epinephrine/ Chlorpheniramine Epinephrine/ Chlorpheniramine is an antidote, prescribed for potentially dangerous allergic reactions to insect stings or bites, foods, drugs or other substances. It is also used for asthma.

Erythromycin Erythromycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc. Trade Names : More...

Flunisolide Flunisolide is a corticosteroid, prescribed for asthma and allergic rhinitis. It arrests the release of chemicals in the body that cause inflammation. Trade Names :

Fluticasone Fluticasone is a synthetic glucocorticoid, prescribed for preventing asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It reduces inflammatory reactions in the airways. Topical: Topical preparation is used for certain types of skin conditions such as allergic reactions, eczema and psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Hydrocortisone Hydrocortisone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis and skin conditions. Trade Names : More...

Ipratropium Bromide Ipratropium Bromide is a bronchodilator, opens the air passages to the lungs, making it easier to breathe. It is used - on a regular schedule - to prevent bronchospam caused by chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseaes. It is not used to treat bronchospasm attacks when a rapid response is required. Trade Names : More...

Isoetharine Isoetharine is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma.

Isoprenaline Isoprenaline is a sympathomimetic agent, prescribed for slow or fast heart beat, asthma and chronic bronchitis. Trade Names :

Isoproterenol Inhalation Isoproterenol Inhalation is a sympathomimetic compound, prescribed for asthma, heart attack and shock. Isoproterenol Inhalation relaxes the muscles in the airways and aid in breathing.

Ketotifen Ketotifen is an antihistamine, prescribed for asthma, allergic conjunctivitis and other allergic conditions. Trade Names : More...

Levalbuterol HCl Levalbuterol HCl is a bronchodilator, prescribed for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents and children 6 years of age and older. Trade Names :

Mepolizumab Mepolizumab is a monoclonal antibody used as an add-on maintenance treatment for treating patients with severe eosinophilic asthma. Eosinophilic asthma is a type of asthma where the number of white blood cells called eosinophils is high in the respiratory tract. The asthma can be severe and sometimes non-responsive to steroids. Mepolizumab is an interleukin-5 antagonist. It blocks the binding of interleukin-5 (a molecule produced by immune cells) to the eosinophils and thereby reduces the production, maturation, and circulation of the eosinophils. It is prescribed only for adults and children 12 years older.

Metaproterenol / Orciprenaline Metaproterenol / Orciprenaline is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and other respiratory diseases. It relaxes the muscles in the airways and improves breathing.

Mometasone Furoate and Formoterol Fumarate Mometasone Furoate and Formoterol Fumarate contains corticosteroid and bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma.

Montelukast Montelukast is a leukotriene receptor antagonists (LTRAs), prescribed for asthma. Trade Names : More...

Nedocromil Inhalation Aerosol Nedocromil Inhalation Aerosol is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks.

Omalizumab Omalizumab is a recombinant monoclonal antibody, prescribed for moderate to severe asthma. It reduces the allergic responses in the body.

Oxtriphylline Oxtriphylline is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema. Trade Names :

Ozagrel Ozagrel is used as an antiplatelet drug for conditions like cerebral ischemia (reduced blood supply to a part of the brain) and to treat bronchial asthma. It is a thromboxane A2 inhibitor; thus it blocks platelet aggregation and reduces hypersensitivity of the bronchial muscles. The drug is currently not available in the United States.

Pirfenidone Pirfenidone is prescribed for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which is a severe irreversible disease marked by a progressive decline in lung function. The scarring of lungs is caused by some unknown origin. The exact mechanism of action of pirfenidone is not known. Pirfenidone is thought to reduce the lung fibrosis (scarring and thickening of lungs) by decreasing the release or activity of naturally occurring substances in the body such as certain growth factors. Trade Names :

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines. Trade Names : More...

Reslizumab Reslizumab is an interleukin 5 antagonist monoclonal antibody that is prescribed along with other medications as an add-on treatment for asthma in patients above 18 years or in patients with eosinophilic phenotype (1). The drug mainly acts by reducing the white blood cells which lead to asthma.

Salmeterol Salmeterol is a long-acting beta2-adrenergic receptor agonist, prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Trade Names : More...

Salmeterol and Fluticasone Salmeterol and Fluticasone contains corticosteroid and long-acting bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma.

Terbutaline Terbutaline is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, bronchitis and emphysema. Trade Names : More...

Theophylline Theophylline is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseases. Trade Names : More...

Tinocordin Tinocordin is an immunomodulator, prescribed for tuberculosis, bronchitis, asthma, adjuvant in cancer chemotherapy, and other infectious diseases. Trade Names :

Triamcinolone Triamcinolone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for arthritis, skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid and intestinal disorders, severe allergies and asthma. Trade Names : More...

Zafirlukast Zafirlukast is an oral leukotriene receptor antagonist (LTRA), prescribed for asthma. Trade Names :