Drugs for Asthma

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Asthma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Asthma

Acebrophylline

Acebrophylline is prescribed for its bronchodilator, mucolytic and anti-inflammatory action. The combined action of ambroxol and theophylline 7-acetic acid salt (acebrophylline) reduces the viscosity of the mucus, relaxes the bronchial smooth muscles and enables the phlegm to get cleared from the respiratory tract. It is used in the treatment of acute or chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD) and bronchial asthma.
Trade Names :
A-PHYL | AB-FLO | AB PHYLLINE | AB PHYLLINE SR | ABRO | ABROFYL | ACEBROBID | ACEBROFACT | ACEBROLN | ACEDRIL
More...

Albuterol (Salbutamol)

Albuterol (Salbutamol) is a short-acting β2-adrenergic receptor agonist, used to prevent and treat wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness caused by lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD; a group of diseases that affect the lungs and airways It relaxes the smooth muscles in the airway, which allows air to flow in and out of the lungs more easily.
Trade Names :
Salbutamol | Salmaplon | Salbutamol | Salbutamol (4 mg) | Asmanil (2 mg) | Salbutamol Sulphate | Brosol (2 mg) | Salbid | Salbutamol | Salbetol
More...

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent. It is prescribed for upper and lower respiratory tract infections such as bacterial pneumonia, lung abscess, acute and chronic bronchitis, sinusitis, lung abscess, bronchiectasis and diseases like bronchial asthma and obstructive airway disease whose course is complicated by infections.

Beclomethasone Dipropionate

Beclomethasone is a corticosteroid and an anti-inflammatory drug. It is used for the treatment of several inflammatory conditions. It is used as inhalation for the prevention of bronchial asthma, nasal spray for rhinitis and prevention of recurrence of nasal polyps after surgical removal, orally for mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis, and on the skin for inflammatory skin conditions. The inhalational form is not useful in patients with an acute attack of asthma. Beclomethasone Dipropionate is prescribed for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older.
Trade Names :
Infabact | Denfee

Bitolterol

Bitolterol is a bronchodilator, prescribed for the relief of bronchospasm due to asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Bromhexine

Bromhexine is prescribed to loosen or thin down the mucus secretions that can plug the airways. The medication promotes the expulsion of the bronchial secretions by making it easier to clear the phlegm from the respiratory tract. It is recommended only for patients with a productive cough. Bromhexine is generally used in conjunction with the antibiotic therapy for treating cough associated with bronchitis, COPD or cystic fibrosis.
Trade Names :
Ascodex+ (4mg/50mg/8mg/100mg/1mg/5mL) | Kuff-Q Syrup (325mg/8mg/100mg/10mg/2mg) | Neorex (1mg/50mg/2mg) | Rem-CC (8mg/2mg/5mg/325mg) | Sinact DPS (1mg/5mg/125mg/1mg/1mL) | Sinact Syrup (2.5mg/125mg/2.5mg/4mg/5mL) | Megatuss-P (50mg/4mg/30mg/5mL) | Ascoril + (2.5mg/8mg/100mg) | Ascoril + Exp (2mg/50mg/0.5mg/1.25mg/5mL) | Ascoril + Exp (2mg/50mg/0.5mg/1.25mg/5mL)
More...

Cephaloridine

Cephaloridine, administered parenterally was used for bacterial infections, like lower respiratory tract, skin and urinary tract infections (before 1970s). It is no longer available for therapeutic use. Cephaloridine acts like other cephalosporin and penicillin antibiotics by interfering with the final step of bacterial cell wall synthesis. As a result the cell wall weakens and cell lysis occurs. Cephaloridine is more commonly used in veterinary practice to treat mild to severe bacterial infections caused by penicillin resistant and penicillin sensitive bacterial species.
Trade Names :
Ceporan (500mg) | Ceporan (1000mg)

Choline

Choline is prescribed to pregnant women to prevent neural tube defects in offsprings. It is used as a supplement in infant formulas to promote brain growth and intelligence. Choline may help reduce the severity and the number of asthma attacks. There is some evidence that higher doses (3 g per day for adults) work better than lower doses. Since choline deficiency causes muscle damage and abnormal deposition of fat in the liver, which results in a condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, it could possibly be used to treat the condition. Choline is consumed by athletes for bodybuilding and to delay fatigue in endurance sports. Choline’s other benefits include treatment of depression and memory loss. Choline could prevent cancer, and help in lowering cholesterol . Although humans can synthesize choline in small amounts, it must be consumed in the diet to maintain health. Most of the body's choline is found in specialized fat molecules known as phospholipids, the most common of which is called phosphatidylcholine. It is found in foods like meat, eggs, poultry, fish, dairy products, potatoes, cruciferous vegetables, some bean, nuts and seeds.
Trade Names :
B-Active | B-Active CP | Macprot Powder | Macprot RESP | Neuro Gardian-T | RX Plus DPS | Simly-LBW | B-Protin | B-Protin | Baby & ME
More...

Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation

Cromolyn Sodium Oral Inhalation is an inhaled anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for asthma attacks due to exercise, allergies and other factors.

Epinephrine/ Chlorpheniramine

Epinephrine/ Chlorpheniramine is an antidote, prescribed for potentially dangerous allergic reactions to insect stings or bites, foods, drugs or other substances. It is also used for asthma.

Flunisolide

Flunisolide is a corticosteroid, prescribed for asthma and allergic rhinitis. It arrests the release of chemicals in the body that cause inflammation.
Trade Names :
Syntaris | Syntaris

Fluticasone

Fluticasone is a synthetic glucocorticoid, prescribed for preventing asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It reduces inflammatory reactions in the airways. Topical: Topical preparation is used for certain types of skin conditions such as allergic reactions, eczema and psoriasis.
Trade Names :
Ventiflo Easecaps (50 mcg) | Ventiflo | Ventiflo Ease Caps (100 mcg) | Ventiflo Ease Caps (250 mcg) | Flohale Rotacaps | Flohale Inhaler (125 mcg) | Flutiflo | Flohale Rotacaps (100 mcg) | Flohale Repsule (0.5 mg) | Flohale Repsule (2 mg)
More...

Ipratropium Bromide

Ipratropium Bromide is a bronchodilator, opens the air passages to the lungs, making it easier to breathe. It is used - on a regular schedule - to prevent bronchospam caused by chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseaes. It is not used to treat bronchospasm attacks when a rapid response is required.
Trade Names :
Ipratop (20mcg) | Ipranase AQ (42mcg) | Ipravent (20mcg) | Ipravent Rotacaps (40mcg) | Ipravent (2ml) | Ipramist (250mcg) | Ipravent (15ml) | Ipneb (250mcg) | Ipratop (20mcg/puff) | Ipravent (250mcg/mL)
More...

Isoetharine

Isoetharine is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma.

Isoproterenol Inhalation

Isoproterenol Inhalation is a sympathomimetic compound, prescribed for asthma, heart attack and shock. Isoproterenol Inhalation relaxes the muscles in the airways and aid in breathing.

Mepolizumab

Mepolizumab is a monoclonal antibody used as an add-on maintenance treatment for treating patients with severe eosinophilic asthma. Eosinophilic asthma is a type of asthma where the number of white blood cells called eosinophils is high in the respiratory tract. The asthma can be severe and sometimes non-responsive to steroids. Mepolizumab is an interleukin-5 antagonist. It blocks the binding of interleukin-5 (a molecule produced by immune cells) to the eosinophils and thereby reduces the production, maturation, and circulation of the eosinophils. It is prescribed only for adults and children 12 years older.

Metaproterenol / Orciprenaline

Metaproterenol / Orciprenaline is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and other respiratory diseases. It relaxes the muscles in the airways and improves breathing.

Omalizumab

Omalizumab is a recombinant monoclonal antibody, prescribed for moderate to severe asthma. It reduces the allergic responses in the body.

Ozagrel

Ozagrel is used as an antiplatelet drug for conditions like cerebral ischemia (reduced blood supply to a part of the brain) and to treat bronchial asthma. It is a thromboxane A2 inhibitor; thus it blocks platelet aggregation and reduces hypersensitivity of the bronchial muscles. The drug is currently not available in the United States.

Pirfenidone

Pirfenidone is prescribed for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which is a severe irreversible disease marked by a progressive decline in lung function. The scarring of lungs is caused by some unknown origin. The exact mechanism of action of pirfenidone is not known. Pirfenidone is thought to reduce the lung fibrosis (scarring and thickening of lungs) by decreasing the release or activity of naturally occurring substances in the body such as certain growth factors.
Trade Names :
Pirfenex (200mg) | Pirfenex 200mg | Fibrodone 200mg | Pirfetab 200mg | Spiropirf 200mg | Fibroresp 200mg

Reslizumab

Reslizumab is an interleukin 5 antagonist monoclonal antibody that is prescribed along with other medications as an add-on treatment for asthma in patients above 18 years or in patients with eosinophilic phenotype (1). The drug mainly acts by reducing the white blood cells which lead to asthma.

Zafirlukast

Zafirlukast is an oral leukotriene receptor antagonist (LTRA), prescribed for asthma.
Trade Names :
Zuvair

Zileuton

Zileuton is a leukotriene synthesis inhibitor, prescribed for asthma.
ASTHMA

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
About - What happens to the lungs - Factors that trigger Asthma - Common Allergens - Anatomy - Diagnosis - Treatment - World Asthma day - Learn more about Asthma - FAQs - Video - Support Group - Glossary -


