Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Anthrax

Amoxicillin is a penicillin-like , β-lactam antibiotic. It is used to treat bacterial infections caused by susceptible microorganisms. It prevents the bacterial growth and is used in the treatment of a number of infections such as pneumonia gonorrhea , and infections of the ears, nose, throat, urinary tract, and skin.

Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed is an active immunization agent for the prevention of disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, in persons between 18 and 65 years of age whose occupation or other activities place them at high risk of exposure.

Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal infections.

Doxycycline is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme's disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax.

Obiltoxaximab Obiltoxaximab is a monoclonal antibody which is prescribed for the treatment of inhalational anthrax caused due to Bacillus anthracis in combination with antibacterial drugs. It is also used for prevention of inhalational anthrax when there is no alternate therapy for the treatment.