Drugs for Ankylosing Spondylitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Ankylosing Spondylitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Adalimumab

Adalimumab is a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitor, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease (digestive tract inflammation), psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis (spine infammation), and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (joint inflammation in children). It blocks the effect of TNF and thereby reduces the inflammation and its consequences in the joints and intestine.

Diclofenac

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) prescribed to treat mild-to-moderate musculoskeletal pain. It helps to relieve: • Tenderness, stiffness, and inflammation due to osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. • Musculoskeletal pain due to sprains, strains or other causes. • Migraine headache and other types of headache. • Painful menstrual cramps. • Pre and post-operative pain. • Pain due to kidney stones and gallstones. Diclofenac works by blocking the effects of the cyclo-oxygenase enzyme thereby reducing the synthesis of prostaglandins, which are responsible for causing pain and inflammation.
Trade Names :
Dicol Iv | Inac | Nac | Soludol | Naclo | Nac | Voveran | Inac Dt | Diclonac | Agile
More...

Flurbiprofen

Flurbiprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea. It prevents the production of irritant chemicals that cause pain, fever, and inflammation.
Trade Names :
Flurbired | Flubifen | Flurbired | Ofid | Proflur | Flubigat Eye | Flubichlor | Flubi Eye | Flurbin Eye | Cadiflur
More...

Golimumab

Golimumab is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, moderate to severe ulcerative colitis either alone or with other medications.

Infliximab

Infliximab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for autoimmune disorders, joint pain, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis.
Trade Names :
Remicade

Meloxicam

Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints. It is also used in children 2 years of age and older for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (a type of arthritis that affects children). It prevents the production of certain chemicals that cause pain and inflammation in the body.
Trade Names :
Meloflam (7.5 mg) | Melwin | Movacam (7.5mg) | Mexam | Artaz (7.5mg) | Rafree | Muvik (7.5mg) | Movac (7.5mg) | Mel -OD | M -Cam (7.5mg)
More...

Naproxen- Lansoprazole

Naproxen- Lansoprazole contains nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Secukinumab

Secukinumab is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody which is used in the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (a type of skin disease with red and scaly patches in parts of the body), and active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis. It blocks the action of interleukin-17A and thereby reduces inflammation.

Sulindac

Sulindac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.
Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis is a rheumatic disease that causes arthritis of the spine and sacro iliac joint.
About - Causes of Ankylosing Spondylitis - Symptoms of Ankylosing Spondylitis - Diagnosis of Ankylosing Spondylitis - Treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis - Frequently Asked Questions - Glossary - References -


