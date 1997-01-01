Drugs for Ankylosing Spondylitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Ankylosing Spondylitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Aceclofenac Aceclofenac is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, ankylosing spondylitis and arthritis. It blocks the action of a substance in the body (cyclo-oxygenase), which may cause pain, swelling and inflammation.

Adalimumab Adalimumab is a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitor, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease (digestive tract inflammation), psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis (spine infammation), and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (joint inflammation in children). It blocks the effect of TNF and thereby reduces the inflammation and its consequences in the joints and intestine.

Celecoxib Celecoxib is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile arthritis, menstrual pain, and other pain.

Dexamethasone Oral Dexamethasone Oral is a corticosteroid, prescribed for certain conditions associated with decreased adrenal gland function.

Flurbiprofen Flurbiprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea. It prevents the production of irritant chemicals that cause pain, fever, and inflammation.

Golimumab Golimumab is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, moderate to severe ulcerative colitis either alone or with other medications.

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body.

Indomethacin Indomethacin is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, stiffness and swelling.

Infliximab Infliximab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for autoimmune disorders, joint pain, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis. Trade Names :

Meloxicam Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints. It is also used in children 2 years of age and older for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (a type of arthritis that affects children). It prevents the production of certain chemicals that cause pain and inflammation in the body.

Naproxen Naproxen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions.

Naproxen- Lansoprazole Naproxen- Lansoprazole contains nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Piroxicam Piroxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed to relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, painful menstruation, postoperative pain. It also acts as a pain killer.

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines.

Secukinumab Secukinumab is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody which is used in the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (a type of skin disease with red and scaly patches in parts of the body), and active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis. It blocks the action of interleukin-17A and thereby reduces inflammation.